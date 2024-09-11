Former Williamsport city administrator charged with misusing River Valley Transit funding

Williamsport’s former city administrator was charged with multiple felonies Tuesday for misusing city, state and federal funding.

William “Bill” Nichols, 71, was charged with theft and record tampering for misusing about $500,000 intended for River Valley Transit, according to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office. He oversaw the city’s bus transportation system for years.

The attorney general’s office and the Federal Transit Administration have been investigating the city, River Valley Transit and the city’s parking authority for four years.

Their investigation found Nichols misused the money for private non-profit and non-transportation organizations he was a board member of, according to the attorney general’s office. There was no evidence he used the money for personal reasons.

“The defendant was a dedicated public servant in the Williamsport community for over 40 years, but at a point, he decided to criminally misappropriate funds and manipulate the oversight process,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in the report. “The defendant was well aware these funds were for a very specific purpose and he chose to ignore that.”

Nichols waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance. He did not require monetary bail, according to the attorney general’s office.

Nichols’s formal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 8. Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo is prosecuting the case.