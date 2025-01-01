WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Most-Watched News Videos
From Air Force One touching down in NEPA to a pup's life-saving water rescue to a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, these video clips are the favorites among viewers online.
President Biden visits NEPA - Air Force One touches down at airport
Nonprofit trains dogs for water rescue, "NEPA Newfie" saves lives
Music, family and country - Wounded Scranton WWII veteran
leads orchestra at age 99
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Scranton
Sneak peek: Inside the new Scranton Dave & Buster’s
WE REPORT TO YOU