WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Most-Watched News Videos

By Faith Golay | WVIA News
Published January 1, 2025 at 5:03 AM EST
Haley O'Brien || WVIA NEWS
Haley O'Brien || WVIA NEWS

From Air Force One touching down in NEPA to a pup's life-saving water rescue to a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, these video clips are the favorites among viewers online.

President Biden visits NEPA - Air Force One touches down at airport

Nonprofit trains dogs for water rescue, "NEPA Newfie" saves lives

Music, family and country - Wounded Scranton WWII veteran

leads orchestra at age 99

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Scranton

Sneak peek: Inside the new Scranton Dave & Buster’s

