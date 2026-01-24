BOOKMARKS: Dive into timeless classic literature reads

What defines a classic work of literature?

The classical definition refers to the great works of ancient civilizations like Greece or Rome. But that has evolved to include any works that have endured over time thanks to timeless themes and cultural significance.

There are a lot of classics to choose from, but here are just a few recommendations to get started.

Mary Pat Blaskiewicz, high school English teacher

Book: "East of Eden"

Author: John Steinbeck

I had to think long and hard about my recommendation for this week's Bookmarks, because as a British literature teacher, I obviously read a lot of classics. I ultimately decided to go with "East of Eden" by John Steinbeck, which is neither a book I teach, nor British Literature at all.

Admittedly, I only read "East of Eden" once in my senior year of high school (shout-out to Mr. Booth), but its profound lessons have stuck with me all these years, so I think that proves its longevity, relatability and impact.

The novel follows the Trask and Hamilton families over several generations as they grapple with love, forgiveness, jealousy, desperation and redemption, set against the backdrop of Civil war through World War I-era America.

"East of Eden" is actually commonly said to be a retelling of the Cain and Abel story, and those parallels are really neat in themselves. However, even if you have no knowledge of the Cain and Abel story, I think readers will appreciate the depth of the characters in the narrative itself.

Parts of the novel can be a bit too drawn out, especially the first portion that deals with the genealogy of both families, but the satisfying climax, falling action and resolution make up for any drag early on. All of the characters are relatable too — some, if only for their flaws — but the main takeaway is that we have the power to choose each and every day to be good people who make good choices, no matter who we were and what we chose the day before.

That's a message that I think will really resonate with people who feel stuck in a certain path or who feel trapped in rigid generational patterns. But I think we can all stand to be reminded that our pasts don't necessarily have to define us.

It isn't always that simple, of course, but "East of Eden" teaches us that it is possible, no matter how bad we've been or think we are, and that's why it's a classic worth reading.

Patrick Abdalla, English teacher, Scranton

Book: "A Confederacy of Dunces"

Author: John Kennedy Toole

When I first encountered Ignatius J. Reilly, he felt somehow familiar and wholly original. The main character of John Kennedy Toole's brilliant "A Confederacy of Dunces" seemed equal parts people I had worked with as a journalist and teacher or a character from "Seinfeld" or "Arrested Development."

He's supposed to be a scholar, but he's a layabout who can't handle modern society. He fails at almost everything with hysterical results. He can't correctly file paperwork or run a hot dog cart in New Orleans' French Quarter. His misadventures make Homer Simpson seem efficient and adept.

I'm not sure I have ever laughed at a novel so much. It was like a season of "The Office" or "Arrested Development" in book form. I truly enjoyed the haphazard and bizarre relationship he had with his mother, who herself is a tire fire in a dumpster on a train wreck.

"Dunces," which was first published in 1980 after its author's death, often provides thoughtful insights into modern issues of family, society, work, race and other topics. If you're looking to escape today's madness, you would do well to fall into the mayhem of Ignatius J. Reilly's adventures. At least you'll have a great laugh.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: "Hamlet"

Author: William Shakespeare

I know “Hamlet” isn’t exactly a Shakespearean deep cut, but it is and always has been my favorite play.

“Hamlet” is considered one of the greatest plays and most influential tragedies in the English language. That may seem daunting for a casual reader. But once you realize how many modern, well-known stories it influenced, you start to connect with it more deeply and want to revisit it again and again.

Reading “Hamlet” and memorizing a soliloquy for my high school British Literature class is what made me fall in love with Shakespeare. I’d read “Romeo and Juliet” before then, but my true love for the bard did not blossom until I was exposed to our maddening, vengeful Prince of Denmark. And yes, I think I still have some of that soliloquy memorized.

I would highly recommend reading — or even better, seeing — “Hamlet” whenever you have the chance.

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks! Join us again on Feb. 7. It’ll be close to Valentine’s Day, so I’m once again looking for some romance recommendations — and sub-genres are welcome.