Pa. Game Commission votes to keep current firearms deer opener date, plans to revisit moving it up

The start of firearms deer season in Pennsylvania will stay on the current Saturday after Thanksgiving, after the Game Commission voted Saturday against shifting the opener to the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Some commissioners had argued the change would help declining license sales by making hunting more accessible to younger people, since they have time off from school for the holiday.

/ PA Game Commission / PA Game Commission The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners showed this graph about declining hunting license sales at its meeting on January 23. Commissioners say hunting license sales are dropping nationwide, as well.

Since the commission announced the proposal, many hunters had taken to social media and submitted public comment speaking in opposition to the change.

Several hunters traveled from the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia areas to attend the public comment session at Saturday's meeting. Many complained about having to choose between hunting and spending the Thanksgiving holiday with their family.

Following nearly four and a half hours of public comment, commissioners voted 6-to-3 to reject the proposal. The commissioners who voted no said they want to revisit the proposal once they gather more data, such as the number of college-age hunters.

PA Game Commission / PA Game Commission The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners heard about four and a half hours of public comment at its January 24 meeting. Many hunters spoke in opposition to a proposal that would move the firearms deer season opener to the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Haley Sankey, a commissioner, said she understands many hunters want to go back to the traditional Monday opener, but she said the board has to address the declining hunting population.

"To not do anything, to not continually try new things, is burying our head in the sand and not facing the truth," Sankey said.

The commission's next meeting is in April, where they will finalize hunting seasons and bag limits.

