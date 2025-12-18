Good Natured: NEPA's outdoors & optimism podcast launch

Join WVIA’s Haley O’Brien for conversations about the great outdoors and optimism on the Good Natured podcast.

Haley sits down with Discover NEPA’s Don Jacobs as he shares his expertise on all things outdoors, and she keeps up with WVIA’s Kat Bolus with her adventures in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The Good Natured team will highlight feel-good stories and offer tips and suggestions on exciting experiences in and around the region.

In addition, we meet 'Saint Nick,' an extreme Christmas collector who was featured in HGTV's "Hoarding for the Holidays."