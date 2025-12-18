100 WVIA Way
Good Natured

Good Natured: NEPA's outdoors & optimism podcast launch

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published December 18, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST

Join WVIA’s Haley O’Brien for conversations about the great outdoors and optimism on the Good Natured podcast.

Haley sits down with Discover NEPA’s Don Jacobs as he shares his expertise on all things outdoors, and she keeps up with WVIA’s Kat Bolus with her adventures in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The Good Natured team will highlight feel-good stories and offer tips and suggestions on exciting experiences in and around the region.

In addition, we meet 'Saint Nick,' an extreme Christmas collector who was featured in HGTV's "Hoarding for the Holidays."

Good Natured
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley loves storytelling through all mediums. She has experience working as a TV, radio and digital journalist. As newscast host during All Things Considered, she brings the news of the day to listeners on weekday afternoons. Sometimes she takes WVIA News on the road to broadcast live from locations like the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. When reporting, Haley seeks out arts and culture stories and fascinating, talented people to interview about their journeys and perspectives. Check out her gardening segment, PLANT PEOPLE, in which she shares gardening stories, inspiration and tips. Have a story idea for Haley? Send her an email at <a href="mailto:haleyobrien@wvia.org">haleyobrien@wvia.org</a><br/>
