UP TO DATE

Waymart's 'Saint Nick' featured on HGTV for holiday display

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
‘Saint Nick’ featured on HGTV show for Waymart holiday display

A man from Wayne County was featured on a reality show for the amount of Christmas decorations he has collected over the last ten years.

"Saint Nick’s Christmas Display," was featured on HGTV’s “Hoarding for the Holidays.”

WVIA's 2025 holiday playlist: presenting our favorite holiday movies and song picks

No holiday has as many great movie picks as Christmas.

To give you a hand on narrowing down your holiday movie binge, listen for some top music and movie picks from the staff at WVIA.

WaymartWayne CountyHoliday seasonHoliday Playlist
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
