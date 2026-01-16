100 WVIA Way
America250PA to launch year of celebration with 67-county tour

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 16, 2026 at 4:13 PM EST
Cassandra Coleman, left, stands with M. Denise Dennis beside the Dennis Family Farm's Semisesquicentennial Bell in June 2023. The farm is the oldest African American owned farm in the country. The bell commemorates the family and farm's history.
Courtesy of America250PA
Cassandra Coleman, left, stands with M. Denise Dennis beside the Dennis Family Farm's Semisesquicentennial Bell in June 2023. The farm is the oldest African American owned farm in the country. The bell commemorates the family and farm's history.

As executive director of America250PA, Cassandra Coleman will visit all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties over the next few days.

But she's most looking forward to kicking off the nation's semiquincentennial year in her home of Luzerne County.

"Northeastern Pennsylvania has my heart, it will always have my heart," Coleman said. "To be able to finish our day on Sunday in Luzerne County, I am really, really looking forward to that."

The official County Kick-Off ceremonies will recognize each county's contributions to the country's history and this year's celebrations.

Here are details on County Kick-Off celebrations in WVIA's coverage area:

Saturday, Jan. 17

Northampton County
10 a.m. – Northampton County Courthouse, Easton

Sunday, Jan. 18

Schuylkill County
9:30 a.m. – Schuylkill County Courthouse, Pottsville

Carbon County
11:15 a.m. – Jim Thorpe Memorial Hall, Jim Thorpe

Monroe County
1 p.m. – Monroe County Courthouse, Stroudsburg

Lackawanna County
3 p.m. – Lackawanna County Courthouse, Scranton

Wyoming County
4:45 p.m. – Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, Tunkhannock

Luzerne County
6:30 p.m. – Luzerne County Courthouse, Wilkes-Barre

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Tioga County
10:45 a.m. – Tioga County Courthouse, Wellsboro

Bradford County
12:45 p.m. – Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda

Susquehanna County
2:45 p.m. – Susquehanna County Office Building, Montrose

Wayne County
5 p.m. – Wayne County Courthouse, Honesdale

Pike County
6:45 p.m. – Pike County Administration Building, Milford

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Columbia County
10:30 a.m. – The Hub at Mulberry Mills, Bloomsburg

Montour County
11:45 a.m. – Montour County Administration Center, Danville

Union County
1:15 p.m. – Union County Courthouse, Lewisburg

Northumberland County
2:30 p.m. – Northumberland County Courthouse, Sunbury

Snyder County
4 p.m. – Snyder County Courthouse, Middleburg

Thursday, Jan. 22

Lycoming County
4:30 p.m. – Third Street Plaza, Williamsport
Local America250PALuzerne CountyLackawanna CountySchuylkill CountyWayne CountyTioga CountyMonroe CountyLycoming CountyBradford CountySusquehanna CountyCarbon County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
