America250PA to launch year of celebration with 67-county tour

As executive director of America250PA, Cassandra Coleman will visit all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties over the next few days.

But she's most looking forward to kicking off the nation's semiquincentennial year in her home of Luzerne County.

"Northeastern Pennsylvania has my heart, it will always have my heart," Coleman said. "To be able to finish our day on Sunday in Luzerne County, I am really, really looking forward to that."

The official County Kick-Off ceremonies will recognize each county's contributions to the country's history and this year's celebrations.

Here are details on County Kick-Off celebrations in WVIA's coverage area:

Saturday, Jan. 17

Northampton County

10 a.m. – Northampton County Courthouse, Easton

Sunday, Jan. 18

Schuylkill County

9:30 a.m. – Schuylkill County Courthouse, Pottsville

Carbon County

11:15 a.m. – Jim Thorpe Memorial Hall, Jim Thorpe

Monroe County

1 p.m. – Monroe County Courthouse, Stroudsburg

Lackawanna County

3 p.m. – Lackawanna County Courthouse, Scranton

Wyoming County

4:45 p.m. – Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, Tunkhannock

Luzerne County

6:30 p.m. – Luzerne County Courthouse, Wilkes-Barre

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Tioga County

10:45 a.m. – Tioga County Courthouse, Wellsboro

Bradford County

12:45 p.m. – Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda

Susquehanna County

2:45 p.m. – Susquehanna County Office Building, Montrose

Wayne County

5 p.m. – Wayne County Courthouse, Honesdale

Pike County

6:45 p.m. – Pike County Administration Building, Milford

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Columbia County

10:30 a.m. – The Hub at Mulberry Mills, Bloomsburg

Montour County

11:45 a.m. – Montour County Administration Center, Danville

Union County

1:15 p.m. – Union County Courthouse, Lewisburg

Northumberland County

2:30 p.m. – Northumberland County Courthouse, Sunbury

Snyder County

4 p.m. – Snyder County Courthouse, Middleburg

Thursday, Jan. 22

Lycoming County

4:30 p.m. – Third Street Plaza, Williamsport