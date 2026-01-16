America250PA to launch year of celebration with 67-county tour
As executive director of America250PA, Cassandra Coleman will visit all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties over the next few days.
But she's most looking forward to kicking off the nation's semiquincentennial year in her home of Luzerne County.
"Northeastern Pennsylvania has my heart, it will always have my heart," Coleman said. "To be able to finish our day on Sunday in Luzerne County, I am really, really looking forward to that."
The official County Kick-Off ceremonies will recognize each county's contributions to the country's history and this year's celebrations.
Here are details on County Kick-Off celebrations in WVIA's coverage area:
Saturday, Jan. 17
Northampton County
10 a.m. – Northampton County Courthouse, Easton
Sunday, Jan. 18
Schuylkill County
9:30 a.m. – Schuylkill County Courthouse, Pottsville
Carbon County
11:15 a.m. – Jim Thorpe Memorial Hall, Jim Thorpe
Monroe County
1 p.m. – Monroe County Courthouse, Stroudsburg
Lackawanna County
3 p.m. – Lackawanna County Courthouse, Scranton
Wyoming County
4:45 p.m. – Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, Tunkhannock
Luzerne County
6:30 p.m. – Luzerne County Courthouse, Wilkes-Barre
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Tioga County
10:45 a.m. – Tioga County Courthouse, Wellsboro
Bradford County
12:45 p.m. – Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda
Susquehanna County
2:45 p.m. – Susquehanna County Office Building, Montrose
Wayne County
5 p.m. – Wayne County Courthouse, Honesdale
Pike County
6:45 p.m. – Pike County Administration Building, Milford
Wednesday, Jan. 21
Columbia County
10:30 a.m. – The Hub at Mulberry Mills, Bloomsburg
Montour County
11:45 a.m. – Montour County Administration Center, Danville
Union County
1:15 p.m. – Union County Courthouse, Lewisburg
Northumberland County
2:30 p.m. – Northumberland County Courthouse, Sunbury
Snyder County
4 p.m. – Snyder County Courthouse, Middleburg
Thursday, Jan. 22
Lycoming County
4:30 p.m. – Third Street Plaza, Williamsport