UP TO DATE

Pa. state troopers accuse top brass of retaliation

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Pa. state troopers accuse top brass of retaliation for alleging theft by other troopers

Two state police supervisors allege their bosses retaliated against them for triggering an investigation of troopers who faked work schedules to boost their pay.

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, Capt. Patrick J. Dougherty, 52, of Shickshinny, and Lt. Derek D. Felsman, 40, of Jefferson Twp., contend they rightly turned in three troopers who reported working afternoon-evening shifts that paid 5% more.

WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Future of area hospitals, nurses on strike and creative aging

Stories about a nurses’ strike and hospitals for sale dominated WVIA’s health coverage in 2025.

But among the hard news about insurance, potential closures and contracts, WVIA’s audience also enjoyed people-focused feature stories about how the region comes together to cope with disease, aging and hunger.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
