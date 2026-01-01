Pa. state troopers accuse top brass of retaliation for alleging theft by other troopers

Two state police supervisors allege their bosses retaliated against them for triggering an investigation of troopers who faked work schedules to boost their pay.

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, Capt. Patrick J. Dougherty, 52, of Shickshinny, and Lt. Derek D. Felsman, 40, of Jefferson Twp., contend they rightly turned in three troopers who reported working afternoon-evening shifts that paid 5% more.

WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Future of area hospitals, nurses on strike and creative aging

Stories about a nurses’ strike and hospitals for sale dominated WVIA’s health coverage in 2025.

But among the hard news about insurance, potential closures and contracts, WVIA’s audience also enjoyed people-focused feature stories about how the region comes together to cope with disease, aging and hunger.