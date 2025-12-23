100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Budget fight cost Pa. millions in federal infrastructure funding

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Budget fight cost Pennsylvania millions in federal infrastructure funding

Pennsylvania communities lost millions of dollars in federal funding this year after a congressional standoff forced lawmakers to pass a short-term spending bill that stripped out all Community Project Funding grants for fiscal year 2025.

For communities in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, that meant losing support for police equipment, flood control, emergency communications upgrades and a major opioid interdiction and prosecution initiative in Monroe County.

BOOKMARKS: Celebrate the season with these festive reads

At this time of year, what's better than curling up beside a crackling fire or sparkling Christmas tree with a good book?

If you’re hoping to spend some time with a book this holiday season, here are a few ideas.

Tags
UP TO DATE Susan WildRyan MackenzieMonroe CountyFederal fundingLost & Found BookshopScranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News