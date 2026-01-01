WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 10 news videos, along with the most popular podcast episodes

From a 58-year-old college football player taking the field, to voters sharing their voices, to a local man filled with Christmas spirit, these video clips are the favorites among viewers online.

Tackling his dream: At 58 years old, Tom Cillo joins Lycoming College football team

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA NEWS

NEPA's 'real-life elf' on HGTV for Waymart Christmas Display

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Wyoming Valley Challenger team to play at Little League World Series

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

PA Primary Election Day 2025: Voter Voices from NEPA

Alexander Monelli | WVIA Multimedia Producer/Director

Sensory Garden Sprouts in Scranton

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Harvesting summer crops and planting fall assortment at the Garden of Giving

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Warm Holiday Wishes From the WVIA News Team

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News

Pocono Organics grows niche with 'tiny but mighty’ nutrient-packed microgreens

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Blind Cat Beer Co. brews signature lager for WVIA

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Why Local Elections Matter: Voices from Hazleton, Pennsylvania | Election Day 2025

Tim Novotney, WVIA producer, director & editor

Top podcast episodes

UP TO DATE

Democrats win big in state, local elections

SPORTS VOICES

Wyoming Area grad Dom DeLuca's Penn State Football career

NEWS VOICES

Beth and Morgan Qualters reflect on Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game

GOOD NATURED

Outdoors & optimism podcast launch