WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Most-read stories at wvia.org

The WVIA News Team embraced 2025 by continuing to deliver accurate, unbiased local journalism to inform readers, viewers and listeners about the communities where they live. As 2026 arrives, the news team has plenty more in store to engage followers, including new podcasts, more live radio remotes at regional events and continuing to meet people where they are by sharing stories about our communities. For now, read on as we look back at the most-read stories of 2025.

From immigration-related news to the Little League World Series to crime and pop culture, these stories most captivated WVIA's online audience.

Most read:

1. ICE arrests co-owner of three Lackawanna County restaurants

2. Affidavit reveals details of Scranton machete attack that left two women dead, one wounded

3. Lake Ariel man, 26, arrested in Hideout shooting that left one dead, two injured

4. McGloin to resign Monday as Lackawanna County commissioner to take college football coaching job

5. Trump set to visit Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County to talk about economy, inflation

6. Police: Son shoots parents, kills security officer in Wayne County gated community

7. Respiratory viruses hit NEPA hard, prompting one school district to shut its doors for a day

8. Pennsylvania Republicans laud Trump's speech while Fetterman takes aim at fellow Democrats

9. ICE identifies Honduran father taken into custody in Dunmore, gives background on case

10. Police charge former state trooper with killing Luzerne County man dating his ex-girlfriend

11. LINEUP: What you need to know if you're headed to The Little League World Series in Lycoming County

12. UPDATE: McGloin explains quitting Boston College football job days after resigning as Lackawanna County commissioner

13. Now a naturalized U.S. citizen, Dominican Republic native in Scranton tells how he got his daughters back

14. 'This wasn’t some violent criminal,' Dunmore mayor says after man, daughter arrested by ICE agents

15. Governor Shapiro proposes reopening popular, but dangerous trail in Carbon County under the state's park system

16. Husband faces charges following Dunmore woman's shooting death

17. Library administrator laid off; residents fight over LGBTQ+ books in Susquehanna County

18. Flash flooding hits parts of Pa. with more rain expected

19. Sister of man shot at Viewmont Drive Lowe's says he raised concerns about coworker to HR