Pennsylvania Republicans laud Trump's speech while Fetterman takes aim at fellow Democrats

Reaction to President Donald Trump's Tuesday night speech predictably split along party lines across the nation, and Pennsylvania was no exception.

The state's Democratic senator seemed more concerned with how members of his own party behaved, however.

Fetterman: 'unhinged petulance'

"A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance," U.S. Sen. John Fetterman wrote on X Wednesday afternoon regarding silent protests during the speech by fellow Democrats.

"It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained," Fetterman added. "We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to — and it may not be the winning message."

Screenshot from X U.S. Sen. John Fetterman took to X on Wednesday afternoon, March 5, 2025, with a message for fellow Democrats who protested at President Donald Trump's speech the previous night.

McCormick: 'Huge progress'

Republican U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick offered a brief statement, also on X.

"Honored to attend my first Joint Session Address by President Trump," McCormick wrote. "His speech made clear he is making huge progress every day on delivering for Americans on securing the border, fixing the economy, and restoring US dominance on the world stage."

Bresnahan 'elated' by speech

Freshman U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, from Luzerne County, called the speech "a comprehensive look at where America is today, and where America is headed tomorrow."

"I was elated to hear President Trump highlight his initiatives that will make America safer, stronger, a leader in energy, and more economically prosperous," Bresnahan said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, which expanded on remarks he shared earlier on Facebook.

Bresnahan praised the Trump Administration for supporting law enforcement, securing the nation's borders and "unleashing American energy, allowing for America to maintain its status as the largest exporter of natural gas in the world."

Meuser: 'a president focused on securing our nation'

In a statement, Republican Rep. Dan Meuser, also of Luzerne County, said Trump “reaffirmed his commitment to the renewal of the American Dream.

“(A)nd (he) made clear that Promises Made, Promises Kept is not just a slogan—it’s a reality,” he said. “After four years of failed policies, soaring inflation, open borders, and global instability under Biden, we now have a president focused on securing our nation, restoring prosperity, and ensuring every American has the opportunity to achieve success.”

Thompson: 'Promises kept'

In a post on X, Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson, of Centre County, kept his reaction short.

“Tonight, President Trump reiterated his commitment to America,” Thompson posted. “Promises made, promises kept.”

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie Facebook page U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh County), right, is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday with Michael Wargo, his guest for President Donald Trump's speech. Wargo and wife Sarah are Gold Star parents from Carbon County who lost their son following his long battle with war-related PTSD.

Mackenzie hosts Gold Star father

Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, from Lehigh County, had not released a statement about the speech as of Wednesday afternoon, but earlier posted about a special guest he invited to the event.

"Proud to be joined at President Trump's address tonight by my guest, Michael Wargo. He and his wife, Sarah Wargo, are gold star parents from Carbon County who tragically lost their son following his long battle with war-related PTSD," Mackenzie wrote. "Since then, they have devoted themselves to raising awareness of veteran suicide and supporting families who have experienced similar tragedies."

Michael Wargo, 36, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, died by suicide in 2013. His parents, who live in Mahoning Twp., have worked to raise awareness of suicide among veterans.

Other reaction

