Governor Shapiro proposes reopening popular, but dangerous trail in Carbon County under the state's park system

Local first responders and outdoor recreation advocates are encouraged by the governor’s proposal to add the Glen Onoko Fall Trails to the Lehigh Gorge State Park.

"It's beautiful. It's an incredible place to reconnect with nature, and I'm so excited that the state park system will ultimately be able to hopefully rehabilitate the trail and reopen it to the public," said Mark Zakutanky, from the Appalachian Mountain Club. The conservation and recreation group hosted trips for the public at Glen Onoko.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission closed the popular, but dangerous trail near Jim Thorpe in 2019. They posted warning signs and roped off certain areas, but accidents kept occurring.

Shapiro mentioned the trail in Carbon County during his budget address on Tuesday.

“Pennsylvania is home to some of the most beautiful, remarkable places in the country, and I want more people to experience them," said Shapiro. "This is a budget that looks to the future.”

The more than 3-mile hike features views of cascading waterfalls as hikers gain elevation on a rocky and sometimes slippery path up Broad Mountain. People visiting the Poconos have walked it for more than 100 years. At least 8 people have died on the trail, according to the Morning Call newspaper. The last death was a woman from Philadelphia in February 2022.

“There were a lot of injuries," said Aaron Morrow, a lieutenant with the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northeast Region.

The trail is on Game Lands 141 in Carbon County.

"Primarily we're managing our lands for wildlife and wildlife habitat. So we're not managing our lands to create hiking trails," he said.

That’s not to say the land isn’t public. It's for hunting, trapping and wildlife enthusiasts. The commission's land is not as maintained and monitored like the state parks and forests.

The area around the falls was also being damaged. People were blazing their own trails, Morrow said.

It became burdensome on first responders and game wardens.

Tim Rossman is the fire chief for the Lehigh & Lausanne Rural Volunteer Fire Company. He uses the word “relentless.”

“A lot of people weren't using common sense, going up there in sneakers, flip flops, high heels," he said. “It was just, it was a nightmare."

The Lehigh & Lausanne along with the Jim Thorpe Fire Company would be on the trail three to four times a day in the nicer weather.

“We're talking three to four hours worth of our time each time we go there," said Rossman. "We're putting out all these resources and so forth, and, you know, and nothing's changing, nothing's happening here. So something needs to be done."

But Rossman is excited for the possibility of the trail to reopen under a more watchful eye.

“I can't blame them for wanting to see it, because it's an absolutely beautiful spot. And I think the park service is more capable of handling that as far as making conditions safer and so forth," he said.

Rossman said the area will have to be well-staffed by park rangers.

Shapiro’s first budget included $112 million for state park infrastructure. His second spending plan builds on outdoor recreation, tourism and conservation statewide, said Wesley Robinson, DCNR spokesperson.

"Pennsylvania is one of the premier outdoor destinations in the nation, and we want to continue to invest in our parks and forests," said Robinson.

Robinson said the transfer of the Glen Onoko Falls Trail requires legislative approval before the area can officially become a part of Lehigh Gorge State Park.

“Once that transfer is complete, DCNR will conduct safety and site improvements and bring on staff before reopening the area to the public,” he said, adding there's no timeline yet as to when and if the trail will become part of the park.

Morrow said the game commission is working on a land exchange with DCNR.

Shapiro, in his budget address, also proposed creating the state’s first underground state park and the 125th state park at Laurel Caverns in Fayette County.

When the trail first closed, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) in an online article detailed why it was shut down.

"The trail to Pennsylvania’s Glen Onoko Falls became a victim of its own success," the article opened.

Zakutansky said the views from the trail are outstanding.

“The opportunity to see waterfalls up close is unique and unmatched," he said, adding, “the state park system in Pennsylvania is really more oriented for public recreation and public access to the outdoors ... So I do believe the Lehigh Gorge State Park and the Hickory Run State Park Complex that oversees Lehigh Gorge is much better positioned as a land managing agency to operate the Glen Onoko Falls Trail and make it open to the public," he said.