Troopers: Suspect in custody following 'shooting incident' at The Hideout in Wayne County

One person is in custody following a Sunday afternoon "shooting incident" at The Hideout, a private residential community in Wayne County, state police said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

"This is an active investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available," state Trooper Robert Urban said in a press release.

"There is no ongoing threat to the public," Urban added.

The case is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale Barracks.

Check back for updates.