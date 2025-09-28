100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Troopers: Suspect in custody following 'shooting incident' at The Hideout in Wayne County

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published September 28, 2025 at 5:35 PM EDT

One person is in custody following a Sunday afternoon "shooting incident" at The Hideout, a private residential community in Wayne County, state police said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

"This is an active investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available," state Trooper Robert Urban said in a press release.

"There is no ongoing threat to the public," Urban added.

The case is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale Barracks.

Check back for updates.
Tags
Local Wayne CountyThe Hideout
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News