Sister of man shot at Viewmont Drive Lowe's says he raised concerns about coworker to HR

Jeffrey Moeller complained to Lowe's human resources about 'troubling comments' directed at him by Christopher Wasnetsky, the coworker accused of fatally shooting Moeller early Saturday, his sister says.

"Despite Jeffrey’s repeated reports, nothing was done," Christina Moeller wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to support her brother's family.

Both men worked at the home improvement store on Viewmont Drive, where police say Wasnetsky shot Moeller multiple times in the head and torso while he was operating a forklift.

Police say that Wasnetsky claimed under questioning that he had been harassed by Moeller for months and "no one would do anything about it."

"The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority, and we are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. We're working closely with law enforcement and encourage you to direct your questions to them as it's an active investigation," a Lowe's spokesperson wrote Monday.

Moeller leaves behind a wife, Keisha, and three daughters.

"Jeffrey spent years as a devoted stay-at-home dad, raising his and Keisha’s three beautiful daughters," Christina Moeller wrote. "Once they were all in school, he took on night shifts at Lowe’s so he could still be present with his girls during the day. That’s just the kind of man he was — loyal, dedicated, and full of love for his family."

Murder charges filed Monday

Scranton Police Department Christopher M. Wasnetsky of Dalton was charged by Scranton police in connection with the shooting of a coworker at Lowes on Viewmont Drive early Saturday, June 14.



Wasnetsky, 36, of Dalton, initially was charged with two counts of aggravated assault — one general and one with a deadly weapon.

Scranton Police filed first and third-degree murder charges against Wasnetsky on Monday following an autopsy, which determined the manner of Moeller's death was homicide, police said.

That autopsy found that Moeller suffered three gunshot wounds — one across the back and two directly to the head, a police affidavit said. The cause of death was ruled as multiple gunshots to the head.

Wasnetsky has been arraigned on the charges and is being held in the Lackawanna County Prison without bail pending further proceedings, according to court documents.

'I was the person that did it'

Police said Wasnetsky called 911 to report that he shot Moeller.

"I would like to report a shooting at the Dickson City Lowe's. I was the person that did it," Wasnetsky allegedly told a 911 dispatcher in a call that was reviewed by police and reported in a criminal complaint.

Wasnetsky exited the front of the store and was detained without incident when officers arrived at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Moeller was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the criminal complaint.

Wasnetsky said he approached Moeller without warning while he was working and shot him in the chest, according to the complaint. When Moeller fell to the ground and asked for help, Wasnetsky shot him several times in the head and chest so he wouldn't suffer, he told police.

Police said they reviewed surveillance footage that shows Moeller moving items with a forklift when Wasnetsky approached him, pushing a shopping cart. Wasnetsky can be seen shooting Moeller from about five feet away. When Moeller falls, Wasnetsky continues to shoot as Moeller is still moving around on the floor.

The video then shows Wasnetsky get very close to Moeller and shoot him in the head, after which Moeller stops moving, the affidavit says.

Police said Wasnetsky told them he bought a handgun last week with the intention of shooting Moeller, who he claimed had been harassing him for months.

'Jeffrey was simply doing his job'

Christina Moeller challenged that.

"To our knowledge, the individual had been making troubling comments directed at Jeffrey," she wrote, and it was her brother whose complaints had gone unresolved.

"There was no altercation. No argument. Jeffrey was simply doing his job — the job he loved — and his life was stolen from him," she wrote.

The GoFundMe was started to help ease the burden of funeral expenses after "an act of cruelty that has left a family shattered," Christina Moeller said.

Jeffrey and Keisha Moeller had "recently reconnected with their faith," according to Christina, and Jeffrey Moeller was planning to be baptized on Father’s Day, alongside his daughters.

"He was so proud to be their dad," Christina Moeller wrote. "Everything he did was for his family."