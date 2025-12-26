100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

WVIA News kicks off 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published December 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America

WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Community Engagement

This year's top community engagement stories showcase the region's culture, quirks and talent... with some gardening tips, too. Enjoy!

Pennsylvania lawmakers react to Trump rescheduling marijuana to a Schedule III substance

Just one month after Congress moved to strengthen legislation around the hemp industry, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to support research into medical marijuana for chronic pain.

Tags
UP TO DATE WVIA 2025 Year in ReviewMarijuanaDonald TrumpPlant People
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela joined WVIA News in July 2023 to cover rural government through Report for America, a public service organization that connects young journalists to under-covered communities and issues.<br/><br/><br/><br/>You can email Isabella at <a href="mailto:isabelaweiss@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120630194,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120630194,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;isabelaweiss@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:isabelaweiss@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3ec-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed478b0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3ec-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed478b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">isabelaweiss@wvia.org</a>
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America