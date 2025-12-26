WVIA News kicks off 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW
WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Community Engagement
This year's top community engagement stories showcase the region's culture, quirks and talent... with some gardening tips, too. Enjoy!
Pennsylvania lawmakers react to Trump rescheduling marijuana to a Schedule III substance
Just one month after Congress moved to strengthen legislation around the hemp industry, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to support research into medical marijuana for chronic pain.