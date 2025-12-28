WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Outdoors, Environment & Community News

It's easy to gather outdoor and environmental stories in Northeast Pennsylvania. The region

is also rich with community news.

The year began with a state budget address — that wouldn't be passed until November — and included more funding for outdoor recreation, tourism and conservation statewide, but especially in Northeast Pennsylvania. Protests at federal officials' offices continued throughout communities as the uncertainty of federal funding impacted workers throughout the region. With President Donald Trump back in the White House for his second term, immigrant communities worried about their statuses and rights.

Despite it all, new businesses opened and community members continued their traditions.

Also, a new industry emerged for local governments to tackle — data centers.

In 2019, the Pennsylvania Game Commission closed the popular, but dangerous Glen Onoko Fall Trails. People kept getting hurt, and even dying, on the more than 3-mile hike on Game Lands 141 in Carbon County near Jim Thorpe.

Governor Josh Shapiro mentioned the trail, which features views of cascading waterfalls, during his budget address in February. The plan is to transfer the trail from the game commission to the state park system. The trail will become part of the Lehigh Gorge State Park.

By March, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was upending federal programs by cutting staff and budgets to save money. Local voters wanted to know if U.S. Senator Dave McCormick would support Social Security and people with disabilities, how he planned to address taxing millionaires and billionaires, and if he supports cutting jobs at the Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies.

Constituents said the phone went unanswered at McCormick's office across the state. So, during a March protest, they asked a stuffed chicken instead.

McCormick posted on X that his offices were staffed.

A Luzerne County couple’s fortuitous pandemic friendship with a beekeeper nearing the end of his life, combined with Navajo traditions to form the backbone of Old Man John’s Coffee and Honey House.

Lakota Maglioli opened the first female indigenous-owned coffee house in Northeast Pennsylvania in March.

1 of 2 — 03112024_oldman002.jpg Lakota Maglioli is owner of Old Man John’s Coffee and Honey House. The cafe is the first woman indigenous owned business in NEPA. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 03112024_oldman009.jpg A portrait of Old Man John hangs at the entrance of the shop. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

In January, President Donald Trump was newly inaugurated and vowed to enhance immigration enforcement, including deportations — a promise he kept.

The new polices stoked growing anxiety among members of the region's Hispanic community.

The Tobyhanna Army Depot in Monroe County is part of the country’s organic industrial base and the largest industrial employer in Northeast Pennsylvania.

In March, layoffs from the Department of Government Efficient (DOGE) made it to the depot. Morale was low at the depot, and some of the approximately 3,000 employees – 30% who are veterans – stressed that they might not be able to retire from the depot, said Ned George, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1647.

Read more about Tobyhanna here: 'Nothing that we wouldn't do for American heroes': Leaders say Tobyhanna Army Depot lives and breathes government efficiency

