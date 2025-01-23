Immigration changes, misinformation leave NEPA communities fearful

Spanish translation:

Lea la versión en español aquí.

The message went viral on social media. An anonymous poster in a Facebook group was looking for volunteers to help distribute hundreds of posters in South Scranton.

"Report illegal aliens," the poster screamed in big black letters, with a phone number and internet tip page.

"There is nowhere to hide," it added.

The number and website were legitimate contacts for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but there was no official logo or other indication that the message came from the government agency.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said the flyer making its rounds on the internet is not "home grown."

"That is a stock flyer that has been going around the internet in a lot of cities across the country," she said.

A regional ICE spokesperson said the agency was under a "stand-down" order limiting communication with the media, but denied the agency had any involvement with the flyer.

The incident comes as newly inaugurated President Donald Trump is vowing enhanced immigration enforcement, including deportations and potential prosecution of local officials who resist those efforts.

It also stoked growing anxiety among members of the region's Hispanic community.

"It's an example, certainly, of the fear-mongering that continues in our communities and is now, I think, even stronger now that President Trump has made some executive orders that target particular people across our community and across the country," Cognetti said.

Hazleton mayor: City won't defy feds

In Luzerne County, Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said he had not seen any posters or social media posts like that.

"But I don't think ICE is going to do business like that," Cusat said.

"I just don't see them going up and hanging up a sign on the telephone pole to call and turn someone in," he added. "I think that would be more someone trying to stir trouble and cause a panic throughout the city."

At the same time, Cusat said his community will not obstruct federal law enforcement activities.

"The city of Hazleton is not going to defy any laws from the federal government, from the state government," the mayor said.

"If somebody's doing something wrong here, and we're asked to cooperate with an investigation, you know, we certainly are," Cusat said. "We are not going to withhold any information from the federal government, the state government. We plan to cooperate."

'The cruelty is the point'

In addition to the poster message, local Facebook pages were hit with unconfirmed reports of large black vehicles converging on neighborhoods in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. The ICE spokesperson said he could not speak about operations.

Cognetti asked that the community be vigilant when it comes to misinformation. And, at the city level, they will continue to track activity that looks like racial profiling or hate crimes.

"I think the cruelty is the point with a lot of this, that some people across the nation, and sadly in our community too, want to instill fear in their neighbors. And that is not what Scranton is built on," she said.

'I think the cruelty is the point with a lot of this,' said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.



"We are built on community and taking care of each other, and the more we take care of each other, the more that we support each other and face the real issues."

Cognetti said the city remains focused on economic issues and infrastructure improvements.

"We're looking at the cost of living that people are struggling with, and we need to be focusing on the real issues and not needlessly trying to harm each other by words or actions," she said.

"We'll also continue to work with our law department and our partner organizations across the state and the nation to understand what the orders are coming out of the new federal administration, what those mean for us here in Scranton, not just on issues of immigration," she said.

"We don't want to get distracted by things that don't impact us, but we also won't ignore things that are meant to instill fear in our neighbors," said Cognetti.

Cognetti emphasized that local police are not an arm of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

"We'll also do the work, of course, to interpret any federal regulations and laws that are changing, but our day-to-day (operation) doesn't change. Our day-to-day continues to be focused on Scranton and quality of life here," she said.

Rally an apparent bust

With temperatures hovering in the teens, there appeared to be no mass turnout of volunteers Thursday in the parking lot outside Alfredo's Cafe in the South Side Shopping Center, where the anonymous post's author had asked people to gather.

The popular eatery took to social media to assure the community they had no involvement with the post.

"It has been brought to our attention that there is supposed to be some type of rally in the parking lot of our establishment today. Alfredo’s, our family & our employees are not associated with any type of hate groups," the restaurant's Facebook post stated.

"We are located on private property & the proper authorities have been notified. We appreciate people who have reached out to us & brought the situation to our attention. Spread love & peace; not hate. Unite as one," the Alfredo's post added.

Dozens of commenters responded to praise the restaurant for its response.

'People are just too afraid'

That didn't mitigate anxiety among members of the region's Hispanic community, however.

The sense of fear was as real as the winter's cold Thursday morning in South Scranton, a neighborhood that is home to many small businesses that serve the city's growing Hispanic community.

Shopkeepers at several businesses offered a smile and a warm welcome to WVIA reporters asking about how the community is reacting to news of Trump's policies.

But would they be willing to talk?

"No. No one will probably talk to you," one woman said, shaking her head. "People are just too afraid."

It was the same with other businesses reporters visited or called in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties on Thursday.

'If somebody's here causing trouble and giving them a bad reputation, they don't want them here either,' Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said.

'If you're here for the wrong reason ...'

In Hazleton, Mayor Cusat said he hears from the local Hispanic community that they don't support those who come to the U.S. illegally.

"If somebody's here causing trouble and giving them a bad reputation, they don't want them here either," Cusat said.

"We don't have a problem with somebody coming to the country, but if you're here for the wrong reason and to cause trouble we don't want you here, and they don't want you here," he said of the city's Latino population.

"We want to just create a great community. So if something's going to pose a threat to that, I don't think anybody really wants that here."

Scranton School District offers resources

The Scranton School District, with 9,200 students who speak several dozen languages, is working to gather resources for students and families.

District administration is looking at policy, working with the solicitor and consulting with behavioral and mental health services, according to Sydney Toy, district spokeswoman.

A pop-up on the district website directs those with concerns or questions about immigration to contact Assistant Superintendent Al O'Donnell. He can be reached at al.odonnell@ssdedu.org or at 570-348-3400.

Impact on religious life?

As part of its new policies, the Trump administration says churches and schools in the U.S. are no longer off limits to federal agents rounding up migrants without legal status, NPR reported.

A Diocese of Scranton spokesperson said the diocese is reviewing the matter, but pointed in the meantime to a statement released Wednesday by Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“Some provisions contained in the Executive Orders, such as those focused on the treatment of immigrants and refugees, foreign aid, expansion of the death penalty, and the environment, are deeply troubling and will have negative consequences, many of which will harm the most vulnerable among us," Broglio wrote.

“I wish to reiterate that the Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops’ conference. No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church’s teachings remain unchanged," he added. "It is our hope that the leadership of our Country will reconsider those actions which disregard not only the human dignity of a few, but of us all."