Take a First Day Hike across NEPA to celebrate the New Year

WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Education news in and out of the classroom

Rural school leaders pushed for equitable funding. An influential union leader retired. A school board passed policies regarding transgender students. School districts continue to try to reach — and exceed — test proficiency rates achieved pre-pandemic.

From test scores to school board controversy, here's a look at the top education stories from 2025.

Rain, snow or shine, take a First Day Hike across NEPA to celebrate New Year's Day 2026

January weather in Pennsylvania is unpredictable — rain, then sun, then snow, then more sun, sometimes all in one day.

But no matter the weather, people across the state lace up their hiking boots or sneakers, bundle up and take a hike on the first day of the year.

DCNR staff and volunteers will guide 60 First Day Hikes at state parks and forests on New Year's Day.