Polka legend John 'Stanky' Stankovic dies at 89

Remembering Stanky: Looking back on the career of Nanticoke-born polka legend John Stankovic

Fans around Northeast Pennsylvania and across the country are mourning the death of a beloved polka bandleader.

John 'Stanky' Stankovic, the Nanticoke-born polka musician whose band performed all over the United States and around the world, died early Christmas Day. He was 89.

WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Rural government and community issues

Rural Pennsylvania made big waves in 2025.

From fights over parents' rights and LGBTQ+ issues to water contamination, WVIA’s Isabela Weiss recounts how the region faced major political and environmental decisions this year.