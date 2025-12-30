Polka legend John 'Stanky' Stankovic dies at 89
Fans around Northeast Pennsylvania and across the country are mourning the death of a beloved polka bandleader.
John 'Stanky' Stankovic, the Nanticoke-born polka musician whose band performed all over the United States and around the world, died early Christmas Day. He was 89.
