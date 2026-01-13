Millions in state funding will help bolster recreation and conservation projects in Northeast and Northcentral Pa.

Across Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, about $10 million in state funding will help build parks, trails and connect communities by land and water.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on Monday announced roughly $82 million investment in new state funding for more than 295 recreation and conservation projects across the state.

“The outdoors are for everyone — whether you enjoy spending time at a local park, out on the water, or on a trail — every Pennsylvanian deserves access to safe, welcoming outdoor spaces close to home,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a press release. “Because of our investments, communities across Pennsylvania will be able to improve parks, build new trails, and help more people enjoy the benefits of nature, in cities and rural towns alike."

Of those projects, 52 will benefit communities in Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming.

Playgrounds and pools will be updated or constructed. More land will be conserved for preserves and state forests and ADA access in the outdoors will be improved.

The funding will also help with conservation projects along waterways and protect vital habitat for wildlife.

PROJECTS INCLUDE:

Bradford County

Towanda Borough: Rehabilitation and further development of 3rd Ward Playground in Towanda. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway, comfort station and pavilion; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, benches, fencing and lighting; ADA access, landscaping and project sign, $621,000.

Carbon County

Nesquehoning Borough: Rehabilitation of New Columbus Park. Work to include renovation of basketball courts, construction of pedestrian walkway and parking area, installation of fencing and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $75,000.

Clinton County

Lock Haven: Rehabilitation and further development of Hanna Park. Work to include renovation of comfort station, construction of pickleball courts, basketball courts and pedestrian walkways, installation of fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $215,000.

Lackawanna County

City of Carbondale: Prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 1.51-acre Racket Brook Park. Work to include an electronic written report and a site development drawing, $60,000.

Luzerne County

Hazle Twp.: Further development of Hazle Township Community Park. Work to include the construction of a parking area and pedestrian walkways, installation of fishing access points and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $264,000.

Payment toward the acquisition of approximately 230 acres in Duryea for an addition to Campbell’s Ledge Preserve, $594,700. Wright Twp.: Rehabilitation and further development of Wright Twp. Park. Work to include renovation of parking area, construction of pedestrian walkways and pickleball court, installation of fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $125,000.

Lycoming County

Jersey Shore: Development of Richmond Park. Work to include construction of pavilion, internal loop trail and parking area, installation of lighting, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $82,800.

Monroe County

Pocono Heritage Land Trust: Payment toward the acquisition of approximately 68 acres in Paradise and Pocono townships for open space and passive recreation, $229,800.

Northumberland County

Mount Carmel Twp.: Development of Mount Carmel Township Park. Work to include construction of a pavilion, pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of play equipment and required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $60,000.

Pike County

Delaware Twp.: Prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 148.61-acre Akenac Park, $33,800.

Prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 148.61-acre Akenac Park, $33,800. Milford: Further development of West Ann Memorial Park. Work to include construction of a pavilion, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $250,000.

Schuylkill County

Frailey Twp.: Further development of Good Spring Park and Trail. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway, installation of fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $80,000.

Snyder County

Freeburg: Prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 6.29-acre Freeburg Commons and 1.5-acre Freeburg-Washington Community Center, $23,700.

Sullivan County

Cherry Twp. Supervisors: Further development of Cherry Twp. Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $100,000.

Susquehanna County

Gibson Twp.: Further development of Ervin Kaminski Park. Work to include construction of a comfort station, pedestrian walkway and parking area, installation of utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $70,000.

Tioga County

Blossburg Borough: Rehabilitation of Island Park. Work to include rehabilitation of multi-purpose field and track, installation of fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $412,400.

Prepare a Feasibility Study for the rehabilitation of the Mansfield Community Swimming Pool, $44,700. Wellsboro: Rehabilitation and further development of Wellsboro Community Pool. Work to include renovation of the main pool circulation and filtration system, gutter system and decking, construction of an ADA accessible beach and water features, ADA access, landscaping and project sign, $1.2 million.

Union County

Mifflinburg: Rehabilitation of Mifflinburg Community Park. Work to include renovation of a multi-use courts, installation of lighting and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $86,900.

Wayne County

Dreher Twp.: Rehabilitation of Carlton Drake Memorial Park. Work to include renovation of pavilion, pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $193,400.

Wyoming County

Clinton Twp.: Development of the Joint Municipal Trail in Clinton Twp. and Factoryville. Work to include construction of approximately 1.2 miles of trail from Lackawanna Trail School District Offices in Factoryville Borough to Creekside Park in Clinton Twp., trailhead and retaining wall, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, $499,900.

Regional