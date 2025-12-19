Pa. joins multi-state lawsuit against Uber

NJ & Pa. join multi-state lawsuit against UBER over deceptive marketing

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are joining a lawsuit against Uber, accusing the rideshare app of deceptive and unfair practices related to its subscription service.

Organization helps business leaders support education through tax credits

For Community Connection this week, WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella has more on Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools.

Individuals and small businesses can receive tax credits while supporting education in their respective communities