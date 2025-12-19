100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Pa. joins multi-state lawsuit against Uber

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
WVIA News
Sarah Scinto

NJ & Pa. join multi-state lawsuit against UBER over deceptive marketing

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are joining a lawsuit against Uber, accusing the rideshare app of deceptive and unfair practices related to its subscription service.

Organization helps business leaders support education through tax credits

For Community Connection this week, WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella has more on Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools.

Individuals and small businesses can receive tax credits while supporting education in their respective communities

UP TO DATE
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News