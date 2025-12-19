100 WVIA Way
Community Connection

Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools (BLOCS)

Published December 19, 2025 at 12:43 AM EST
Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools (BLOCS)
555 Croton Road, Suite 120
King of Prussia, PA  19406

Guests: Robert Delany, CEO, BLOCS
rdelany@blocs.org
Phone: (484) 704-2305--office
(267) -570-6327--cell
Bridget Chomko, Development Manager
bchomko@blocs.org
Phone: (570) 650-9875

Mission: BLOCS and EITC are impacting students and families in the Scranton area.
Individuals and small businesses can receive tax credits while supporting education in their respective communities..

