Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools (BLOCS)
Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools (BLOCS)
555 Croton Road, Suite 120
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Guests: Robert Delany, CEO, BLOCS
rdelany@blocs.org
Phone: (484) 704-2305--office
(267) -570-6327--cell
Bridget Chomko, Development Manager
bchomko@blocs.org
Phone: (570) 650-9875
Mission: BLOCS and EITC are impacting students and families in the Scranton area.
Individuals and small businesses can receive tax credits while supporting education in their respective communities..