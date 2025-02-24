Marisa Matoushek

Extras
Abby Butler is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Kurrah Bohner is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Lorelei Ancherani is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Sarah Wolfe is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Benjamin Werle is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Gabriel McNear is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Sloan Wooten is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Rachel Kelly is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Julia Possanza is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Barra Alobid is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Artist of the Week Season 2025
-
Artist of the Week Season 2024
-
Artist of the Week Season 2023
-
Artist of the Week Season 2021
-
Artist of the Week Season 2020
-
Artist of the Week Season 2019
-
Artist of the Week Season 2018
-
Artist of the Week Season 2017
Grace Beckish is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Cameron Morgan is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Mackenzie Alsop is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Lilli Teel is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Mariah Minnelli is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Lyrik Alonso is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Ben Sisen is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Gianna Miranda is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Mary Hughes is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Emma Ponas is WVIA's Artist of the Week