11 Shows to Hear This July on WVIA Radio

Don Giovanni - Mozart

Saturday, July 6, 1pm

Opéra de Lille presents Mozart’s Don Giovanni, featuring Timothy Murray as the licentious nobleman Don Giovanni, alongside James Platt as the Commendatore and Emőke Baráth as his daughter Donna Anna. Emmanuelle Haïm leads the Lille Opera Chorus and Le Concert d’Astrée in this timeless tale of seduction and retribution.

Das Rheingold - Richard Wagner

Saturday, July 13, 1pm

Next, we’re in London for the majestic story of Das Rheingold, from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. Christopher Maltman is Wotan, the god of battle, Christopher Purves sings Alberich, with Sean Panikkar as Loge. Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the first of the four chapters that make up Wagner’s Ring Cycle.

Elektra - Richard Strauss

Saturday, July 20, 1pm

We will stay at Covent Garden for our next broadcast, Elektra by Richard Strauss. Aušrinė Stundytė takes the lead, with notable performances by Sara Jakubiak as Elektra’s sister Chrysothemis, and Karita Mattila sings the role of their mother in this intense drama.

Médée - Marc-Antoine Charpentier

Saturday, July 27, 1pm

The opulent Palais Garnier in Paris is the location of our next broadcast, Médée by 18th century composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier. This opera delves into the dark and tragic tale of Médée, portrayed by Lea Desandre, who uses her sorceress powers in vengeful acts against her unfaithful lover, Jason, played by Reinoud Van Mechelen. Conducted by William Christie, this production offers a riveting exploration of love, betrayal, and revenge, weaving a powerful emotional tapestry that is both captivating and heart-wrenching.

Concierto

Sundays at 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Independence Day Specials

American Landscapes - Independence Day

Thursday, July 4th, 10am

Music in Celebration of July 4th. Composers include John Williams, Morton Gould and William Grant Still.

Feminine Fusion - Independence Day

Thursday, July 4th, 11am

As we mark our American Independence Day, we have music for you from American women highlighting the path we have taken thus far, and shining a light on the path that lies ahead. We include music from the frontier, to the busy streets of New York city.

The Score with Edmund Stone - Celebrating America's Birthday

Thursday, July 4th, Noon

This week on The Score with Edmund Stone – Celebrating America’s Birthday. We light the candles on America’s birthday cake at the movies with films about the 4th of July and our independence as a nation, including Yankee Doodle Dandy, The Patriot, Born on the Fourth of July, and Independence Day. Celebrate with us on The Score with Edmund Stone.

Wind & Rhythm - Happy Birthday USA

Thursday, July 4th, 1pm

How do you celebrate Independence Day? With hotdogs and a baseball game? Sunscreen and swimming pools? What about patriotic music and a slice of apple pie? This week on Wind & Rhythm we say "Happy Birthday to the USA", right here at the gathering place for people who love band music.

Afterglow - An All-American Road Trip: A Fourth of July Special

Thursday, July 4th, 8pm

It’s the Fourth of July, so this next hour, I’ll be celebrating America by taking an All-American road trip through the Great American Songbook. We’ll travel around the country (figuratively) to explore the jazz and pop standards about different states in our great nation. Coming up, we’ll hear from Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and more, as they perform standards like “Moonlight In Vermont,” “Georgia On My Mind,” “California Here I Come,” and “Back Home Again In Indiana.”

Rockin' In The Days of Confusion

Thursday, July 4th, 9pm

Once again it's time to celebrate Independence Day, early 70s style, with a slightly revised playlist from previous years' shows. We've replaced the Nice's live version of Leonard Bernstein's America with the same band's original 1968 studio version of the piece, freeing up space for a couple of tunes that got squeezed out last time around. See https://thehermitrambles.blogspot.com/ for complete playlist.