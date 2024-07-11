Scranton Residents Gain Stronger Local News Coverage with Recent Grant for WVIA

PITTSTON, PA- WVIA is proud to announce it has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation (SACF) in support of WVIA News expansion and sustainability in the city of Scranton. This grant will help WVIA News provide the city with in-depth reporting while addressing changing demographics at a time when local news is facing major challenges.

This award comes through the Scranton Area Community Foundation’s 2024 Spring Community Needs Grant program. The funding will directly support WVIA News’ ongoing efforts to deliver vital local journalism to the Scranton community. The changing city's demographics require a voice and a balanced reporting organization to help them understand issues such as housing, healthcare, and business growth across the entire municipality. WVIA’s aim to address Scranton's alarming news shortage with a reporter dedicated to the city of Scranton, fluent in English and Spanish, will enhance its ability to report on issues with free, relevant civic information needed for thriving families, neighborhoods, and cities.

“WVIA is incredibly grateful for the Scranton Area Community Foundation’s generous support,” said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. “This grant will be instrumental in ensuring that WVIA News can continue to provide high-quality, in-depth reporting that informs, connects, and empowers Scranton residents at a time when it is so desperately needed.”

Community Needs Grants through Scranton Area Community Foundation fund a wide range of nonprofit programs that respond to a particular community need or issue and which enhance the quality of life in Lackawanna County. These grants are made for a variety of reasons, including in support of programmatic needs due to expansion in response to a growing need in the community.

Photo Caption

Pictured from left to right: Frank Caputo, Grants & Communications Coordinator (SAF); Julie Sidoni, Director of Journalism (WVIA); Carla McCabe, President & CEO (WVIA); Laura Ducceschi, President & CEO (SAF).

About Scranton Area Community Foundation

The Scranton Area Community Foundation is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all people in Northeastern Pennsylvania through the development of organized philanthropy. With over $90 million in assets under management and more than 315 charitable funds, the Scranton Area Community Foundation has served as a steward, grant maker, charitable resource, and catalyst for change since 1954. The Foundation leads various initiatives including Women in Philanthropy, the Center for Community Leadership and Nonprofit Excellence, NEPA Moves, NEPA Thrives, and the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. Additionally, the Foundation hosts and facilitates NEPA Gives and the NEPA Learning Conference. The Scranton Area Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax-exempt organization confirmed in compliance with National Standards of U.S. Community Foundations. More information about the Scranton Area Community Foundation can be found at www.safdn.org.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.

