WVIA Single Sign-On

Why am I seeing a sign-in button on WVIA’s website now?

With a Single Sign-On account, you no longer need to create separate accounts for PBS.org, the PBS App, NPR.org, the NPR app, or other national accounts. You need only create 1 account and can use that across all of those different platforms. Now that WVIA has adopted SSO, you can use that same exact account to log in to WVIA.org!

Does it cost anything?

Nope! A Single Sign-On account is absolutely free!

I just created an account on WVIA.org. Can I use that account elsewhere?

You sure can. An SSO account created at wvia.org is the same as one created at PBS.org, NPR.org and the PBS/NPR apps. You can use that same account to log in to any of those.

What if I already have a PBS Passport account?

Great! You’ll be able to log right in to wvia.org using that same account.

What if I have an NPR account?

You can use that same account to log in to wvia.org.

I’m an NPR+ member, can I use that login?

Not at this time, though we hope to be able to implement NPR+ sometime in the future. For the time being, you will still need to use your unique NPR+ account to access NPR+ content.

Do I need to create an account to access WVIA News?

You do not need to create an account to access WVIA News. Our news is available to everyone, with or without an account.

Do I need to create an account to access WVIA’s Educational Services?

In alignment with our educational mission, WVIA’s educational resources and services are free to the public, and you do not need to create an account to access WVIA’s Educational Services. The only exception to this is the offerings of WVIA’s Enhanced Scholar Program (ESP).