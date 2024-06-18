12 Shows to Watch This July on WVIA TV

Midsomer Murders - Breaking the Chain

Part 1, Sunday, June 30th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, July 7th 7pm

An international cycling competition comes to the Midsomer village of Burwood Mantle. When the race leader is murdered, DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson find themselves drawn into a ruthlessly competitive world of blackmail, bribery and bloodshed where winning comes at any cost. Guest stars Hari Dhillon (This Is Us) and Edward Akrout (Mr. Selfridge).

Midsomer Murders - A Dying Art

Part 1, Sunday, July 14th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, July 21st 7pm

Art comes to the picturesque Midsomer village of Angel's Rise with the opening of a new Sculpture Park. But when its launch is marred by murder, DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson have to get creative to crack a case where art imitates death, and everything has a deeper meaning. Guest Star Denis Lill (Rumpole of the Bailey).

Sign In PBS Passport We Hold These Truths: The Global Quest for Liberty

We Hold These Truths: The Global Quest for Liberty

Thursday, July 4th 7pm

WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS is an hour-long documentary exploring the promise and enduring influence of America's Declaration of Independence at home and around the world. Since 1776, more than 100 nations have declared their independence, modeling their declarations on Thomas Jefferson's immortal words. From Vietnam to Venezuela, from Prague to Hong Kong, millions of lives have been touched by the ideals expressed in this enduring document. Douglas Ginsburg - Federal Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit - interviews leading experts and extraordinary citizens while shedding light on the U.S. Declaration through short, character-driven stories from around the world.



A Capitol Fourth 2024

Thursday, July 4th 8pm (Live)

The 44th annual edition of A CAPITOL FOURTH, America's longest-running live national Independence Day TV tradition, returns from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Viewers are front and center for our country's biggest birthday party, featuring performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly, capped off with patriotic classics and a spectacular fireworks display over our nation's iconic skyline. Celebrate America's 248th birthday with a star-studded musical celebration, plus a special tribute to our military heroes and their families. Encores: Thursday, July 4th 9:30pm; Friday, July 5th 2:30pm



VOCES - From Here/From There (De Aqui/De Alla)

Tuesday, July 9th 10pm

Meet Luis Cortes Romero, the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. An immigration attorney as well as a DACA recipient, Luis risks his legal status to join a powerful and highly visible legal team, including unlikely conservative ally Ted Olson, to fight the rescinding of DACA. Although the Supreme Court ruled in their favor in 2020, the future of DACA recipients is still in doubt.



Great Performances at the Met - La Forza Del Destino

Thursday, July 11th 9pm

Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts Verdi's grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendetta, and family strife, with stellar soprano Lise Davidsen following a string of recent Met triumphs with her role debut as the noble Leonora, one of the repertory's most tormented - and thrilling - heroines. Director Mariusz Trelinski delivers the company's first new Forza in nearly 30 years, setting the scene in a contemporary world and making extensive use of the Met's turntable to represent the unstoppable advance of destiny that drives the opera's chain of calamitous events. The distinguished cast also features tenor Brian Jagde as Leonora's forbidden beloved Don Alvaro, baritone Igor Golovatenko as her vengeful brother Don Carlo, mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi as the fortune teller Preziosilla, bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone, and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora's father and Padre Guardiano.



PBS News Special: Republican National Convention

Monday, July 15th thru Thursday, July 18th. Coverage begins at 8pm each night.

Coverage of the Republican National Convention held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Mind Over Matter Presents - Made In America

Thursday, July 18th 7pm

MADE IN AMERICA explores the trauma of war; domestic and abroad. The story contrasts the life of a young man growing up in urban America against a young Iraq veteran. The two seek healing in a country vexed with screens, brands, and isolation.

Gods of Tennis

Tuesdays 9pm, July 23rd - August 6th

This three-part documentary series explores how a golden age of tennis changed the sport forever. Framed through the world-famous Wimbledon tournament, the series features unforgettable archival and exclusive interviews with the greatest players to have ever graced Centre Court. These are heroes who not only produced some of the most famous matches in the history of the sport, but who also broke boundaries and drove significant change away from the tennis courts.



Sea Change: The Gulf of Maine, A Nova Special Presentation

Wednesdays 10pm, July 24th - August 7th

A story about a sea within the sea, a body of water that is warming 99% faster than the global ocean. What happens here, for the animals in the water, for the jobs dependent upon it and for the millions of people along its shores, is likely to happen worldwide. We are at a crossroads for the future of the Gulf - and our oceans. Does it retain enough of its biodiversity and regenerative strength to weather the human-induced storm? Is the sheer beauty of the place and spectacular range of its creatures enough to wake us to the stakes? A spectacular place, the Gulf of Maine is 7,500 miles long and as much as a thousand feet deep, a marine treasure of some 36,000 square miles. From the tip of Cape Cod to Nova Scotia, it courses with cold, nutrient-rich, deep-sea water, artfully mixed by the world's biggest tides. This rich environment feeds a web of 3,000 species ranging from microscopic plankton to massive right whales. Millions of people have lived along its rising edge, drawing their sustenance, fame, and fortune from its plentiful depths. It is a seminal body of water, a cradle to ancient peoples, a lifeline to fragile colonies. But for all its storied bounty, and because of it, the Gulf is also in peril, its fish stocks now depleted to possibly irreversible levels. This is an epic story blending science, exploration, stunning natural history,and stories of human experience past and future, together providing a fascinating tale about a regional location with profound global implications. In this three-hour series, encounter the spectacular wilderness and wildlife that still teem in these waters filled with jeopardy, wonder and promise. Track the stories of the scientists, Native Americans, fishers, and entrepreneurs - all working to reveal its complex history, in understanding what role the ocean plays in our lives, that ocean health equals human health.



Bridging Divides: Sharing Heartbeats

Thursday, July 25th 9pm

BRIDGING DIVIDES: SHARING HEARTBEATS profiles six organizations bringing people together whose beliefs, experiences and opinions may differ but who are united in their desire to find a common bond. The film asks pertinent questions about diversity and community, seeking ways to bridge the issues and ideas that divide us. In Northern Ireland's PeacePlayers program, Catholic and Protestant youth unite on and off the basketball court to break historical divisions. At the U.S.-Mexico border, Fandango Fronterizo - an annual music festival - creates a shared experience for people divided by a physical wall. In Omaha, Nebraska, a synagogue, mosque and church share a campus and interfaith center that brings the community together. The film also shares the work of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, an organization of Jewish and Muslim women; an Israeli and Palestinian youth chorus in Jerusalem; and the Chicago Children's Choir, which has brought diverse young people together through music since 1956. Through these different stories, the film highlights how polarized groups can develop a greater understanding and respect for each other. In putting aside grievances, people discover shared interests and become enriched by the experience. BRIDGING DIVIDES reveals ways we all can learn to overcome our differences and find common ground.



Hotel Portofino - Season 3

Sundays 8pm - July 28th - September 1st

This season Bella and Cecil, now estranged, are forced to come together to figure out a way forward but their negotiations are complicated by the fact that Cecil has inherited his father’s title and now has an enormous inheritance tax bill to pay. However, Bella is reveling in her newfound independence and formulates her own plans for a new beauty venture. The series builds to an explosive climax with a party at the hotel, where one guest will get their ultimate revenge.