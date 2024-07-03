WVIA Secures Major Community Grants to Bolster News Team with Dedicated Health Care Reporter

PITTSTON, PA - WVIA is proud to announce a transformative expansion of its news coverage, made possible by substantial grants from the region, aimed at enhancing local journalism and increasing community access to reliable health care related information. This initiative will see the addition of a dedicated health care reporter to WVIA News, significantly enriching its comprehensive coverage of critical issues affecting Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Supported by generous contributions, WVIA’s new health care reporting initiative is fueled by visionary partnerships and underscores the collective commitment to robust journalism in the region.

Community organizations supporting this initiative include Moses Taylor Foundation, AllOne Charities, Eureka Foundation, Wayne County Community Foundation, and Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, reflecting their shared commitment to expanding health care reporting in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

“Moses Taylor Foundation is proud to partner with several other funders to support a dedicated health care reporter at WVIA to ensure our region has access to local, accurate, and timely health-related information,” stated Danielle Breslin, President and CEO of Moses Taylor Foundation. “This project aligns with the Foundation’s mission to improve the health of people in Northeastern PA. We are confident the stories covered by the reporter will lift up examples of success and innovation while bringing attention to areas of opportunity to strengthen health care for all.”

WVIA President & CEO, Carla McCabe, stated, “This is a powerful statement from these leading funders to say that local journalism is an essential resource and they trust WVIA to tell those important health care stories."

The health care reporter will play a crucial role in investigating and highlighting health care challenges, innovations, and policies affecting residents across the region. This expansion aims to provide the community with timely, informative, and impactful journalism that addresses the health care needs and concerns of local residents. Robust health reporting, including essential medical resource sharing, is a solid foundation of thriving communities. When accurate information is unavailable, the void is filled by alternative sources that may be full of misinformation and leave medical professionals without trusted outlets to disseminate facts.

This grant support will also allow WVIA to partner with KFF, an independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, to provide training and editorial support through the NPR-KFF Health News-Member Station Reporting Project on Health Care in the States. The collaborative of public media reporters meets online regularly for health policy briefings, to share story ideas and spot local market trends.

WVIA is now accepting applications for this new position, which can be submitted here.

About Moses Taylor Foundation

Moses Taylor Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building healthy communities and providing opportunities for people in Northeastern Pennsylvania, especially the most vulnerable, to lead healthier lives. The Foundation was endowed in 2012 with the net proceeds from the sale of the Moses Taylor Health Care System. More information can be found at mosestaylorfoundation.org.

About AllOne Charities

AllOne Charities funds are used to help sustain local and regional, non-profit organizations, whose initiatives help to address some of Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania’s most pressing health challenges. More information can be found at allonefoundations.org.

About Eureka Foundation

Eureka Foundation is a private foundation based in Lackawanna County dedicated to improving lives in the region.About Wayne County Community FoundationThe Wayne County Community Foundation's mission is to connect people with financial and non-financial resources to improve the quality of life for all people in Wayne County, Pennsylvania. More information can be found at waynefoundation.org.

About Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains

Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains serves Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties, assisting donors in providing perpetual support for local nonprofits serving their communities. Through charitable fund administration and program management, the foundation strives to build a better tomorrow through collective philanthropy. More information can be found at community-foundation.org or by calling (570) 278-3800.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.