Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama, and performance documentaries.

Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Sneak Peek at Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
Clip: S51 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "I Could Have Danced All Night"
Audra McDonald performs "I Could Have Danced All Night" from "My Fair Lady."
Clip: S51 E20 | 2:33
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
What is Audra McDonald's Connection to "Cornet Man"?
Audra McDonald performs "Cornet Man" and explains her special connection to the song.
Clip: S51 E20 | 3:34
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Episode: S51 E22
Great Performances
Audra McDonald at the London Palladium
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Episode: S51 E20
Great Performances
Hamlet
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Episode: S51 E19
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Nabucco
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Episode: S51 E18
Watch 54:24
Great Performances
Now Hear This “The Composer is Yoo”
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Episode: S51 E17 | 54:24
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Old Friends”
Explore how virtuosos become maestros, featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Lynn Chang and more.
Episode: S51 E16 | 53:54
Watch 53:24
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Virtuosos”
Explore the work of two legendary virtuosos, Niccolò Paganini and Robert Johnson.
Episode: S51 E15 | 53:24
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Rising Stars”
Visit Julliard Pre-College with Scott Yoo to play with some of tomorrow’s virtuosos.
Episode: S51 E14 | 53:54
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Florencia en el Amazonas
A diva returns to South America to perform at Manaus—and to search for her lost lover.
Episode: S51 E13
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Dead Man Walking
Experience Ivo van Hove’s production of composer Jake Heggie’s opera.
Episode: S51 E12
Watch 1:24:25
Great Performances
George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
Episode: S51 E11 | 1:24:25
Watch 1:24:55
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with the LA Phil.
Episode: S51 E10 | 1:24:55
Great Performances
GP at the Met - X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Episode: S51 E9
Watch 1:25:10
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2024
Celebrate the New Year with waltzes by Strauss and more.
Episode: S51 E8 | 1:25:10
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Die Zauberflöte
Experience director Simon McBurney’s Met debut of Mozart’s opera.
Episode: S51 E6
Watch 1:53:59
Great Performances
Making Shakespeare: The First Folio
Celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio.
Episode: S51 E7 | 1:53:59
Watch 2:47:12
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Champion
An opera based on the true story of boxer Emile Griffith.
Episode: S51 E5 | 2:47:12
Watch 1:25:25
Great Performances
Message In A Bottle
Experience Kate Prince’s dance and theater show set to the songs of Sting.
Episode: S51 E4 | 1:25:25
Watch 1:24:45
Great Performances
New York City Ballet in Madrid
New York City Ballet presents an evening of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck.
Episode: S51 E3 | 1:24:45
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Don Giovanni
Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut.
Episode: S51 E2
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Der Rosenkavalier
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Episode: S51 E1
Watch 1:26:40
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2023
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Episode: S50 E24 | 1:26:40
Watch 49:07
Great Performances
Leonard Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Episode: S50 E23 | 49:07
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Episode: S50 E22
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Lohengrin
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Episode: S50 E21
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Episode: S50 E20
Watch 2:19:49
Great Performances
Richard III
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Episode: S50 E19 | 2:19:49
Watch 1:25:25
Great Performances
Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.
Episode: S50 E18 | 1:25:25
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Fedora
Umberto Giordano’s drama stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva.
Episode: S50 E17
Watch 54:25
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Albéniz: Portraits of Spain”
Discover the inspirations Spain provided composer Isaac Albéniz with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E16 | 54:25
Watch 53:34
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound”
Experience the creation of music from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E15 | 53:34
Watch 53:25
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Schumann: Genius and Madness”
Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E14 | 53:25
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Piazzolla’s History with Tango”
Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E13 | 53:55
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Traviata
Nadine Sierra stars as the opera’s heroine, the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta.
Episode: S50 E12
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: The Hours
Renée Fleming makes her return to the Met in this new opera.
Episode: S50 E11
Watch 1:53:25
Great Performances
Remember This
Experience David Strathairn as reluctant Holocaust witness, Jan Karski.
Episode: S50 E10 | 1:53:25
Watch 54:25
Great Performances
The Magic of Spirituals
Glimpse behind the curtain at Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert.
Episode: S50 E9 | 54:25
Watch 1:52:55
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2023 with AARP The Magazine
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S50 E8 | 1:52:55
Watch 1:25:10
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023
Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration.
Episode: S50 E7 | 1:25:10
Watch 1:50:38
Great Performances
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Episode: S50 E6 | 1:50:38
Extras
Watch 3:05
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "Will He Like Me?"
Audra McDonald performs "Will He Like Me?" from "She Loves Me."
Clip: S51 E20 | 3:05
Watch 2:37
Great Performances
Solea Pfeiffer performs as Ophelia in The Public Theater's "Hamlet"
Solea Pfeiffer performs Ophelia's flower monologue from Hamlet Act IV Scene 5.
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:37
Watch 2:35
Great Performances
Ato Blankson-Wood Performs Hamlet's "To be, or not to be"
Ato Blankson-Wood performs "To be, or not to be" at the Delacorte Theater.
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:35
Watch 2:51
Great Performances
Ato Blankson-Wood and Lorraine Toussaint in "Hamlet"
Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet) and Lorraine Toussaint (Gertrude) in The Public Theater's "Haml
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:51
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Broadway's Best 2024
Find your front row seat at home for four nights of acclaimed theater productions.
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Hamlet Preview
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Preview: S51 E19 | 0:30
Watch 1:44
Great Performances
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska in "Nabucco"
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska perform “Oh, di qual’onta aggravasi.”
Clip: S51 E18 | 1:44
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Nabucco Preview
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Watch 4:25
Great Performances
Scott Yoo Meets With Augusta Read Thomas About Composing
Scott Yoo meets with composer Augusta Read Thomas to get out of a creative rut.
Clip: S51 E17 | 4:25
Watch 3:14
Great Performances
Yumi Kurosawa Performs "Lucky Stars" on the Koto
Koto player Yumi Kurosawa performs her piece "Lucky Stars."
Clip: S51 E17 | 3:14
