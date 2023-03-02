Latest Episodes
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Explore how virtuosos become maestros, featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Lynn Chang and more.
Explore the work of two legendary virtuosos, Niccolò Paganini and Robert Johnson.
Visit Julliard Pre-College with Scott Yoo to play with some of tomorrow’s virtuosos.
A diva returns to South America to perform at Manaus—and to search for her lost lover.
Experience Ivo van Hove’s production of composer Jake Heggie’s opera.
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with the LA Phil.
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Celebrate the New Year with waltzes by Strauss and more.
Experience director Simon McBurney’s Met debut of Mozart’s opera.
Celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio.
An opera based on the true story of boxer Emile Griffith.
Experience Kate Prince’s dance and theater show set to the songs of Sting.
New York City Ballet presents an evening of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck.
Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut.
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.
Umberto Giordano’s drama stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva.
Discover the inspirations Spain provided composer Isaac Albéniz with host Scott Yoo.
Experience the creation of music from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo.
Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo.
Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo.
Nadine Sierra stars as the opera’s heroine, the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta.
Renée Fleming makes her return to the Met in this new opera.
Experience David Strathairn as reluctant Holocaust witness, Jan Karski.
Glimpse behind the curtain at Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration.
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Audra McDonald performs "Will He Like Me?" from "She Loves Me."
Solea Pfeiffer performs Ophelia's flower monologue from Hamlet Act IV Scene 5.
Ato Blankson-Wood performs "To be, or not to be" at the Delacorte Theater.
Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet) and Lorraine Toussaint (Gertrude) in The Public Theater's "Haml
Find your front row seat at home for four nights of acclaimed theater productions.
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska perform “Oh, di qual’onta aggravasi.”
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Scott Yoo meets with composer Augusta Read Thomas to get out of a creative rut.
Koto player Yumi Kurosawa performs her piece "Lucky Stars."