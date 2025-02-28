Great Performances at the Met: Grounded

Extras
At 23, Nureyev fled Russia to seek asylum in Paris.
Rudolf Nureyev performs a solo in Swan Lake.
The relationship between Rudolf Nureyev and legendary ballerina Margot Fonteyn.
Emily D’Angelo and the ensemble of "Grounded" perform an excerpt from Act 1.
Follow a fighter pilot who operates a drone in a high-tech world battling both war and motherhood.
Jon Batiste and Andrea Bocelli perform "Amazing Grace" in this celebration of Bocelli.
Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli perform "Perfect Symphony."
Katherine McPhee, Andrea Bocelli & David Foster perform "Can't Help Falling In Love."
Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert.
A profile of violinist Julian Rhee, winner of a 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant Award.
Experience Rudolf Nureyev’s legendary production of “Swan Lake” co-starring Margot Fonteyn.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Experience this annual concert conducted by Riccardo Muti with PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville as host.
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.