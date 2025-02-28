100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: Grounded

Season 52 Episode 8

Follow a fighter pilot who operates a drone in a high-tech world battling both war and motherhood. With pressures from every angle, she balances being the perfect soldier, wife and mother. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Michael Mayer's staging.

Aired: 03/20/25
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 2:17
Great Performances
Nureyev in Russia
At 23, Nureyev fled Russia to seek asylum in Paris.
Clip: S52 E10 | 2:17
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
Rudolf Nureyev Performs in Swan Lake
Rudolf Nureyev performs a solo in Swan Lake.
Clip: S52 E10 | 2:28
Watch 5:06
Great Performances
Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn
The relationship between Rudolf Nureyev and legendary ballerina Margot Fonteyn.
Clip: S52 E10 | 5:06
Watch 2:27
Great Performances
Emily D’Angelo Sings from the Met Opera's "Grounded"
Emily D’Angelo and the ensemble of "Grounded" perform an excerpt from Act 1.
Clip: S52 E8 | 2:27
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Grounded Preview
Follow a fighter pilot who operates a drone in a high-tech world battling both war and motherhood.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Great Performances
Jon Batiste and Andrea Bocelli Perform "Amazing Grace"
Jon Batiste and Andrea Bocelli perform "Amazing Grace" in this celebration of Bocelli.
Clip: S52 E7 | 2:59
Watch 2:59
Great Performances
Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli Perform "Perfect Symphony"
Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli perform "Perfect Symphony."
Clip: S52 E7 | 2:59
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Katharine McPhee & Andrea Bocelli Duet
Katherine McPhee, Andrea Bocelli & David Foster perform "Can't Help Falling In Love."
Clip: S52 E7 | 3:00
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration Preview
Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert.
Preview: S52 E7 | 0:30
Watch 10:11
Great Performances
Taking Note - Julian Rhee
A profile of violinist Julian Rhee, winner of a 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant Award.
Special: 10:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Great Performances Season 52
  • Great Performances Season 51
  • Great Performances Season 50
  • Great Performances Season 49
  • Great Performances Season 48
  • Great Performances Season 47
  • Great Performances Season 46
  • Great Performances Season 45
  • Great Performances Season 44
  • Great Performances Season 43
  • Great Performances Season 42
  • Great Performances Season 41
  • Great Performances Season 40
  • Great Performances Season 39
  • Great Performances Season 38
  • Great Performances Season 37
  • Great Performances Season 36
  • Great Performances Season 35
Great Performances
The Magic of Nureyev
Experience Rudolf Nureyev’s legendary production of “Swan Lake” co-starring Margot Fonteyn.
Episode: S52 E10
Watch 1:30:41
Great Performances
Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration
Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert.
Episode: S52 E7 | 1:30:41
Watch 1:53:17
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2025 with AARP The Magazine
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S52 E6 | 1:53:17
Watch 1:25:09
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2025
Experience this annual concert conducted by Riccardo Muti with PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville as host.
Episode: S52 E5 | 1:25:09
Watch 1:15:56
Great Performances
Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Episode: S52 E4 | 1:15:56
Watch 1:23:11
Great Performances
Patsy Cline: Walkin' After Midnight
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Episode: S52 E3 | 1:23:11
Watch 1:13:53
Great Performances
Land of Gold
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Episode: S52 E2 | 1:13:53
Watch 1:44:55
Great Performances
Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Episode: S52 E1 | 1:44:55
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Madama Butterfly
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Episode: S51 E28
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Rondine
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Episode: S51 E27