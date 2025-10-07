Twelfth Night

Extras
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Aigul Akhmetshina sings an excerpt from Rosina’s Act II aria.
Cellist Tommy Mesa's love of music began with his interest in playing drums.
Following in his brother’s footsteps, Joshua Brown picked up the violin at age two.
Fleeing racial discrimination in the US, Bumbry took the opera stages of Europe by storm.
In this scene from the 1968 film, Grace Bumbry performs as Carmen.
David Lee Brewer, Beyoncé's former vocal instructor, on Beyoncé's love of Grace Bumbry.
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Latest Episodes
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
In her second role of this season of Great Performances at the Met, Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore.
Angel Blue makes her highly anticipated Met role debut as Aida.
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.