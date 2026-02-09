Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall

Extras
Conductor Gemma New leads the orchestra with a focus on creating a collective musical experience.
Experience the Grammy winner singing jazz classics from bossa nova to the Great American Songbook.
Samara Joy performs Sam Coslow's "Beware My Heart."
Samara Joy performs Alex Stordhal and Paul Weston's "Day by Day."
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Director Chloé Zhao accepts the Movies for Grownups Best Picture Award.
Kathy Bates accepts the "Best Actress TV" award for "Matlock."
George Clooney Accepts "Best Actor" at the Movies for Grownups Awards.
Bassoonist Eleni Katz shares a glimpse of her musical journey at New World Symphony.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Great Performances Season 53
-
Great Performances Season 52
-
Great Performances Season 51
-
Great Performances Season 50
-
Great Performances Season 49
-
Great Performances Season 48
-
Great Performances Season 47
-
Great Performances Season 46
-
Great Performances Season 45
-
Great Performances Season 44
-
Great Performances Season 43
-
Great Performances Season 42
-
Great Performances Season 41
-
Great Performances Season 40
-
Great Performances Season 39
-
Great Performances Season 38
-
Great Performances Season 37
-
Great Performances Season 36
-
Great Performances Season 35
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.