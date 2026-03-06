100 WVIA Way
Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

Season 53 Episode 10

In this new adaptation of Michael Chabon’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel set shortly before the outbreak of World War II, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero and launch their own comic-book series, hoping to recruit America into the fight against Nazism.

Aired: 03/31/26
Extras
Watch 1:36
Great Performances
Creating The Escapist in the Kavalier & Clay Opera
Sam (Miles Mykkanen) and Joe (Andrzej Filończyk) create The Escapist.
Clip: S53 E10 | 1:36
Watch 1:10
Great Performances
“Dunque è proprio finita!” from "La Bohème"
Juliana Grigoryan and Freddie De Tommaso perform “Dunque è proprio finita!”
Clip: S53 E9 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème" Preview
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Preview: S53 E9 | 0:30
Watch 11:25
Great Performances
Conductor Gemma New | CHASING CRESCENDOS
Conductor Gemma New leads the orchestra with a focus on creating a collective musical experience.
Special: 11:25
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall" Preview
Experience the Grammy winner singing jazz classics from bossa nova to the Great American Songbook.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Samara Joy Performs "Beware My Heart"
Samara Joy performs Sam Coslow's "Beware My Heart."
Clip: S53 E8 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Samara Joy performs "Day By Day"
Samara Joy performs Axel Stordhal and Paul Weston's "Day By Day."
Clip: S53 E8 | 3:00
Watch 11:04
Great Performances
Violinist Allison Taylor | CHASING CRESCENDOS
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Special: 11:04
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Movies for Grownups® Awards 2026 with AARP" Preview
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:39
Great Performances
Chloé Zhao Accepts Movies for Grownups Award for "Hamnet"
Director Chloé Zhao accepts the Movies for Grownups Best Picture Award.
Clip: S53 E7 | 2:39
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Episode: S53 E9
Watch 54:45
Great Performances
Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
Episode: S53 E8 | 54:45
Watch 1:54:25
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2026 with AARP
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S53 E7 | 1:54:25
Watch 1:25:09
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2026
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Episode: S53 E6 | 1:25:09
Watch 1:22:59
Great Performances
Nutcracker from English National Ballet
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
Episode: S53 E5 | 1:22:59
Watch 1:52:43
Twelfth Night
Twelfth Night
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Episode: S53 E4 | 1:52:43
Watch 54:55
Tiler Peck: Suspending Time
Tiler Peck: Suspending Time
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Episode: S53 E3 | 54:55
Watch 2:42:21
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Episode: S53 E2 | 2:42:21
Watch 53:55
The Magic of Grace Bumbry
The Magic of Grace Bumbry
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Episode: S53 E1 | 53:55
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Salome
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
Episode: S52 E24