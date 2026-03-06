Great Performances at the Met: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

Extras
Sam (Miles Mykkanen) and Joe (Andrzej Filończyk) create The Escapist.
Juliana Grigoryan and Freddie De Tommaso perform “Dunque è proprio finita!”
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Conductor Gemma New leads the orchestra with a focus on creating a collective musical experience.
Experience the Grammy winner singing jazz classics from bossa nova to the Great American Songbook.
Samara Joy performs Sam Coslow's "Beware My Heart."
Samara Joy performs Axel Stordhal and Paul Weston's "Day By Day."
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Director Chloé Zhao accepts the Movies for Grownups Best Picture Award.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Great Performances Season 53
-
Great Performances Season 52
-
Great Performances Season 51
-
Great Performances Season 50
-
Great Performances Season 49
-
Great Performances Season 48
-
Great Performances Season 47
-
Great Performances Season 46
-
Great Performances Season 45
-
Great Performances Season 44
-
Great Performances Season 43
-
Great Performances Season 42
-
Great Performances Season 41
-
Great Performances Season 40
-
Great Performances Season 39
-
Great Performances Season 38
-
Great Performances Season 37
-
Great Performances Season 36
-
Great Performances Season 35
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.