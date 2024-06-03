100 WVIA Way
Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: La Forza del Destino

Season 51 Episode 24

Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife with soprano Lise Davidsen starring as Leonora, one of the repertory’s most tormented heroines.

Aired: 07/06/24
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 1:52
Great Performances
Lise Davidsen in "La Forza del Destino"
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Clip: S51 E24 | 1:52
Watch 1:34
Great Performances
Aigul Akhmetshina Performs "Habanera" from Carmen at the Met
Aigul Akhmetshina and the Met Chorus perform "L’amour est un oiseau rebelle"
Clip: S51 E23 | 1:34
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Carmen Preview
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Preview: S51 E23 | 0:30
Watch 1:05
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"
Audra McDonald Performs "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" in this anniversary concert.
Clip: S51 E22 | 1:05
Watch 1:59
Great Performances
Broadway Stars' Earliest Memory of Rodgers & Hammerstein
Audra McDonald, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim discuss their earliest memory of R&H.
Clip: S51 E22 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary Preview
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Preview: S51 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Sneak Peek at Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
Clip: S51 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
A Star-Studded Performance of "Edelweiss"
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
Clip: S51 E22 | 2:28
Watch 2:36
Great Performances
Patrick Wilson Performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin"
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
Clip: S51 E22 | 2:36
Watch 1:28:14
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Special: 1:28:14
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Great Performances Season 51
  • Great Performances Season 50
  • Great Performances Season 49
  • Great Performances Season 48
  • Great Performances Season 47
  • Great Performances Season 46
  • Great Performances Season 45
  • Great Performances Season 44
  • Great Performances Season 43
  • Great Performances Season 42
  • Great Performances Season 41
  • Great Performances Season 40
  • Great Performances Season 39
  • Great Performances Season 38
  • Great Performances Season 37
  • Great Performances Season 36
  • Great Performances Season 35
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Carmen
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Episode: S51 E23
Watch 2:24:52
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary: Extended Performance
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Episode: S51 E22 | 2:24:52
Watch 1:45:24
Great Performances
Purlie Victorious
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
Episode: S51 E21 | 1:45:24
Watch 1:22:24
Great Performances
Audra McDonald at the London Palladium
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Episode: S51 E20 | 1:22:24
Watch 2:33:19
Great Performances
Hamlet
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Episode: S51 E19 | 2:33:19
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Nabucco
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Episode: S51 E18
Watch 54:24
Great Performances
Now Hear This “The Composer is Yoo”
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Episode: S51 E17 | 54:24
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Old Friends”
Explore how virtuosos become maestros, featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Lynn Chang and more.
Episode: S51 E16 | 53:54
Watch 53:24
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Virtuosos”
Explore the work of two legendary virtuosos, Niccolò Paganini and Robert Johnson.
Episode: S51 E15 | 53:24
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Rising Stars”
Visit Julliard Pre-College with Scott Yoo to play with some of tomorrow’s virtuosos.
Episode: S51 E14 | 53:54