Great Performances at the Met: La Rondine

Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his Met Opera debut as Ruggero, an idealistic young man who offers her an alternative to her life of excess. Maestro Speranza Scappucci conducts Nicolas Joël’s art deco–inspired staging, which transports audiences from the heart of Parisian nightlife to the French Riviera.