Living Wild: Plant-spiration with Hilton Carter

Season 1 Episode 1 | 56m 23s

Join the acclaimed plant influencer, author and interior stylist to discover the art of creating stunning indoor greenery. Filled with helpful tips and expert advice — from propagation to placement to color scheming and patterning — the program reveals the many benefits of cultivating a love of plants and turning a home into a lush indoor garden.

Aired: 02/22/24
