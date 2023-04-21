100 WVIA Way
When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 54m 37s

Discover the evolutionary secrets of some of the world’s most majestic creatures. From voracious crocodiles and acrobatic birds to stupendous whales and majestic elephants, WHEN WHALES WALKED follows top scientists on a global adventure as they follow clues from the fossil record and change what we thought we knew about the evolution of iconic beasts.

When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time | Preview
When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time | Teaser
When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time Intro
When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time | Trailer
Birds Are Living Dinosaurs
Birds have colonized every environment on Earth, so how did they come to be so diverse?
Crocodile Ancestors
Scientists are now discovering the earliest ancient crocodiles.
Empire of Elephants
Today there are three species of elephant, but 16 million years ago there were dozens.
Walking Whale Ancestor
Blue whales are the biggest creatures ever. But how did they get so big?
