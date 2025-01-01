Keystone Edition Arts: American Dreams
American Dreams - Join us Live!
Watch Monday, April 28th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Art can represent a connection to our communities and responsibilities as community members. Art plays a significant role in fostering respect between cultures, promoting solutions to community problems, and encouraging participation in democracy. Keystone Edition: Arts will explore examples of art that have effectively promoted civic responsibility and ask how communities can incorporate art into their civic activities to enhance participation.
Be Part of the Audience
Join us on April 24th for the taping of Keystone Edition Arts, live from Lemmond Theater inside Walsh Hall at Misericordia University!
Misericordia University - Lemmond Theater; 301 Lake Street, Dallas, PA 18612
