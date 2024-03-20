100 WVIA Way
THE EXPRESS WAY WITH DULÉ HILL is a premium documentary series that explores the power of the arts. Led by renowned actor, dancer, and singer, Dulé Hill, the series captures diverse artists’ stories from across America, celebrating community, humanity, and the transformative potential of creative expression.

Watch 2:31
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill Workshops New Cara Mía Theatre Production
Dulé Hill works with Liz Magallanes and David Lozano on a new Cara Mía Theatre production.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:31
Watch 4:05
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Amythyst Kiah Performs “Wild Turkey” in Mother’s Memory
Grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah performs “Wild Turkey,” a tribute to her mother.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:05
Watch 2:06
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Amythyst Kiah Performs “Empire of Love” Live in Raleigh
Amythyst Kiah performs “Empire of Love” live at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:06
Latest Episodes
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Texas
In Texas, Dulé Hill discovers artists fighting for representation of their communities.
Episode: S1 E3
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Appalachia
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing in Appalachia.
Episode: S1 E2
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
California
Dulé Hill connects with artists using their craft to rewrite their narrative.
Episode: S1 E1
Extras
Watch 2:47
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop Perform “Hermano Migrante”
Musicians Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop perform “Hermano Migrante.”
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:47
Watch 2:27
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Meets Master Luthier Doug Naselroad
Dulé Hill learns how stringed instrument making can help those in recovery for addiction.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:27
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Official Trailer
Tour America through the lens of creative expression and the transformative power of art.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 3:29
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Performs with the Grant Avenue Follies
Dulé Hill performs with Chinatown’s senior cabaret troupe The Grant Avenue Follies.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:29
Watch 3:39
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Deaf Dancer Shaheem Sanchez Teaches Dulé How to Dance
Deaf dancer Shaheem Sanchez changes how Dulé Hill thinks about dance.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:39
Watch 4:51
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
A Mariachi Arcoiris Love Story
Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles founder, Carlos Samaniego, shares a love story.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:51
Watch 2:59
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Learns the Mexica Handshake from Aztec Dancer Rainflowa
Dulé Hill learns the “Mexica” Handshake from Aztec Dancer Abuela M’api Rainflowa.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:59
