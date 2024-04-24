Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo

Latest Episodes
In his hometown of Los Angeles, Jesus meets up with Asian-American actor and comedian Sierra Katow.
Jesus meets environmental biologist and comedian Eeland Stribling in Denver, Colorado.
Jesus heads to Austin and the U.S. border town of Laredo, Texas, to meet Vanessa Gonzalez.
In Minneapolis, Jesus meets Yemeni comic Ali Sultan who opens up about his mental health.
Extras
It’s a homecoming for Jesus, as he meets with Asian American actor and comedian Sierra Katow in Los
Adam Pasi shares his comedic anecdotes about his family and his Samoan heritage.
Jesus travels to Chinle, Arizona, to meet Native American comedian and actor Tatanka Means.
Tatanka Means discusses how he uses comedy to challenge Native American stereotypes.
Tatanka Means reveals how his boxing roots have helped him become more resilient.
Jesus Trejo and Eeland Stribling lead a community cleanup along the South Platte River.
Jesus meets environmental biologist and comedian Eeland Stribling in Denver, Colorado.
Jesus Trejo and comedian Eeland Stribling hilariously blend fishing with comedy.
Vanessa Gonzalez electrifies her hometown with nerve and humor.