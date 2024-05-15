100 WVIA Way
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo

Tatanka Means

Season 1 Episode 4 | 25m 07s

Exploring Chinle, Arizona, Jesus Trejo connects with Native American comic and actor Tatanka Means. Tatanka delves into his upbringing on the reservation, using humor to illuminate the enduring challenges faced by Indigenous communities nationwide.

Aired: 05/30/24 | Expires: 11/23/24
Extras
Watch 3:02
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Comedy Kinship: Adam Pasi Embraces His Samoan Roots
Adam Pasi reflects on his journey toward embracing his Samoan heritage.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:02
Watch 1:58
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Samoan Stand-Up: Exploring Identity with Adam Pasi
Adam Pasi shares his comedic anecdotes about his family and his Samoan heritage.
Clip: S1 E5 | 1:58
Watch 0:30
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Sierra Katow Preview
It’s a homecoming for Jesus, as he meets with Asian American actor and comedian Sierra Katow in Los
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Generations of Humor: Sierra Katow's Comedy Roots
Sierra Katow reveals how her parents’ support helped shape her comedy routine.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:11
Watch 2:24
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Breaking Taboos: Racism and Comedy
Sierra Katow and Jesus Trejo share their experiences in addressing racism through comedy.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:24
Watch 0:30
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Adam Pasi Preview
In Portland Oregon, Jesus connects with Samoan comedian, Adam Pasi.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Tatanka Means Preview
Jesus travels to Chinle, Arizona, to meet Native American comedian and actor Tatanka Means.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Eeland Stribling Preview
Jesus meets environmental biologist and comedian Eeland Stribling in Denver, Colorado.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:01
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Ancestral Connections: Comedy and Cultural Education
Tatanka Means discusses how he uses comedy to challenge Native American stereotypes.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:01
Watch 3:34
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Tatanka's Journey: From the Ring to the Stage
Tatanka Means reveals how his boxing roots have helped him become more resilient.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:34
Latest Episodes
Watch 25:08
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Adam Pasi
In Portland Oregon, Jesus connects with Samoan comedian, Adam Pasi.
Episode: S1 E5 | 25:08
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Sierra Katow
In his hometown of Los Angeles, Jesus meets up with Asian-American actor and comedian Sierra Katow.
Episode: S1 E6 | 25:07
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Eeland Stribling
Jesus meets environmental biologist and comedian Eeland Stribling in Denver, Colorado.
Episode: S1 E3 | 25:07
Watch 25:01
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Ali Sultan
In Minneapolis, Jesus meets Yemeni comic Ali Sultan who opens up about his mental health.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:01
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Vanessa Gonzalez
Jesus heads to Austin and the U.S. border town of Laredo, Texas, to meet Vanessa Gonzalez.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:07