Extras
Adam Pasi reflects on his journey toward embracing his Samoan heritage.
Sierra Katow reveals how her parents’ support helped shape her comedy routine.
Sierra Katow and Jesus Trejo share their experiences in addressing racism through comedy.
In Portland Oregon, Jesus connects with Samoan comedian, Adam Pasi.
Adam Pasi shares his comedic anecdotes about his family and his Samoan heritage.
It’s a homecoming for Jesus, as he meets with Asian American actor and comedian Sierra Katow in Los
Jesus travels to Chinle, Arizona, to meet Native American comedian and actor Tatanka Means.
Jesus meets environmental biologist and comedian Eeland Stribling in Denver, Colorado.
Jesus Trejo and comedian Eeland Stribling hilariously blend fishing with comedy.
Tatanka Means discusses how he uses comedy to challenge Native American stereotypes.
Latest Episodes
In Minneapolis, Jesus meets Yemeni comic Ali Sultan who opens up about his mental health.
Jesus heads to Austin and the U.S. border town of Laredo, Texas, to meet Vanessa Gonzalez.