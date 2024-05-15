100 WVIA Way
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo

Eeland Stribling

Season 1 Episode 3 | 25m 07s

Jesus Trejo travels to Denver to meet a comic whose life on the river is as important as his life on stage. Eeland Stribling strives to find true life balance in the outdoors of Colorado where he often calls on his experience as a wildlife biologist.

Aired: 05/30/24 | Expires: 11/23/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 25:08
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Adam Pasi
In Portland Oregon, Jesus connects with Samoan comedian, Adam Pasi.
Episode: S1 E5 | 25:08
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Sierra Katow
In his hometown of Los Angeles, Jesus meets up with Asian-American actor and comedian Sierra Katow.
Episode: S1 E6 | 25:07
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Tatanka Means
Jesus travels to Chinle, Arizona, to meet Native American comedian and actor Tatanka Means.
Episode: S1 E4 | 25:07
Watch 25:01
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Ali Sultan
In Minneapolis, Jesus meets Yemeni comic Ali Sultan who opens up about his mental health.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:01
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Vanessa Gonzalez
Jesus heads to Austin and the U.S. border town of Laredo, Texas, to meet Vanessa Gonzalez.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:07