100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo

Ali Sultan

Season 1 Episode 1 | 25m 01s

In Minneapolis, Jesus Trejo meets Yemeni comedian Ali Sultan. Ali opens up about his mental health struggles, weaving humor and vulnerability into a narrative of resilience and self-discovery, highlighting how comedy has helped his well-being.

Aired: 05/23/24 | Expires: 11/23/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Sierra Katow Preview
It’s a homecoming for Jesus, as he meets with Asian American actor and comedian Sierra Katow in Los
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Generations of Humor: Sierra Katow's Comedy Roots
Sierra Katow reveals how her parents’ support helped shape her comedy routine.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:11
Watch 2:24
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Breaking Taboos: Racism and Comedy
Sierra Katow and Jesus Trejo share their experiences in addressing racism through comedy.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:24
Watch 3:02
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Comedy Kinship: Adam Pasi Embraces His Samoan Roots
Adam Pasi reflects on his journey toward embracing his Samoan heritage.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Adam Pasi Preview
In Portland Oregon, Jesus connects with Samoan comedian, Adam Pasi.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:58
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Samoan Stand-Up: Exploring Identity with Adam Pasi
Adam Pasi shares his comedic anecdotes about his family and his Samoan heritage.
Clip: S1 E5 | 1:58
Watch 0:30
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Tatanka Means Preview
Jesus travels to Chinle, Arizona, to meet Native American comedian and actor Tatanka Means.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:01
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Ancestral Connections: Comedy and Cultural Education
Tatanka Means discusses how he uses comedy to challenge Native American stereotypes.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:01
Watch 3:34
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Tatanka's Journey: From the Ring to the Stage
Tatanka Means reveals how his boxing roots have helped him become more resilient.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:34
Watch 2:31
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
River Rescue: Eeland on Comedy, Conservation & Community
Jesus Trejo and Eeland Stribling lead a community cleanup along the South Platte River.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:31
Latest Episodes
Watch 25:08
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Adam Pasi
In Portland Oregon, Jesus connects with Samoan comedian, Adam Pasi.
Episode: S1 E5 | 25:08
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Sierra Katow
In his hometown of Los Angeles, Jesus meets up with Asian-American actor and comedian Sierra Katow.
Episode: S1 E6 | 25:07
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Tatanka Means
Jesus travels to Chinle, Arizona, to meet Native American comedian and actor Tatanka Means.
Episode: S1 E4 | 25:07
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Eeland Stribling
Jesus meets environmental biologist and comedian Eeland Stribling in Denver, Colorado.
Episode: S1 E3 | 25:07
Watch 25:07
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Vanessa Gonzalez
Jesus heads to Austin and the U.S. border town of Laredo, Texas, to meet Vanessa Gonzalez.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:07