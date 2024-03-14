100 WVIA Way
The Express Way with Dulé Hill

California

Season 1 Episode 1

In California, Dulé Hill connects with three brave artists: a deaf dancer, a gay mariachi, and a senior citizen cabaret troupe. They are each using their art to reclaim their narratives and change the perceptions of their communities.

Aired: 04/22/24
Extras
Watch 2:31
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill Workshops New Cara Mía Theatre Production
Dulé Hill works with Liz Magallanes and David Lozano on a new Cara Mía Theatre production.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:31
Watch 2:47
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop Perform “Hermano Migrante”
Musicians Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop perform “Hermano Migrante.”
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:47
Watch 2:06
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Amythyst Kiah Performs “Empire of Love” Live in Raleigh
Amythyst Kiah performs “Empire of Love” live at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:06
Watch 4:05
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Amythyst Kiah Performs “Wild Turkey” in Mother’s Memory
Grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah performs “Wild Turkey,” a tribute to her mother.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:05
Watch 2:27
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Meets Master Luthier Doug Naselroad
Dulé Hill learns how stringed instrument making can help those in recovery for addiction.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:27
Watch 3:29
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Performs with the Grant Avenue Follies
Dulé Hill performs with Chinatown’s senior cabaret troupe The Grant Avenue Follies.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:29
Watch 4:51
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
A Mariachi Arcoiris Love Story
Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles founder, Carlos Samaniego, shares a love story.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:51
Watch 3:39
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Deaf Dancer Shaheem Sanchez Teaches Dulé How to Dance
Deaf dancer Shaheem Sanchez changes how Dulé Hill thinks about dance.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:39
Watch 2:59
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Learns the Mexica Handshake from Aztec Dancer Rainflowa
Dulé Hill learns the “Mexica” Handshake from Aztec Dancer Abuela M’api Rainflowa.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:59
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Official Trailer
Tour America through the lens of creative expression and the transformative power of art.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Texas
In Texas, Dulé Hill discovers artists fighting for representation of their communities.
Episode: S1 E3
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Appalachia
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing in Appalachia.
Episode: S1 E2