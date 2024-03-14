Extras
Bassel Almadani and his band, Bassel & The Supernaturals, perform the song “Black Water.”
Dulé Hill meets refugee children with Bassel Almadani at the Syrian Community Network.
Dulé Hill joins the Andre Theatre Collective for their first casting session.
Dulé Hill learns Afro-Contemporary dance with Vershawn Sanders Ward.
Dulé Hill works with Liz Magallanes and David Lozano on a new Cara Mía Theatre production.
Amythyst Kiah performs “Empire of Love” live at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah performs “Wild Turkey,” a tribute to her mother.
Dulé Hill learns how stringed instrument making can help those in recovery for addiction.
Musicians Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop perform “Hermano Migrante.”
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing in Appalachia.
Latest Episodes
In Texas, Dulé Hill discovers artists fighting for representation of their communities.
Dulé Hill connects with artists using their craft to rewrite their narrative.