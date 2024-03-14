100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Express Way with Dulé Hill

Chicago

Season 1 Episode 4 | 30s

Chicago is a city known for its rich history and culture. But for some, it’s been marred by crime and violence. In this episode, Dulé Hill meets the city’s talented artists to explore why art and activism are often synonymous in the Midwest.

Aired: 05/13/24
Extras
Watch 2:38
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Bassel & The Supernaturals Perform “Black Water”
Bassel Almadani and his band, Bassel & The Supernaturals, perform the song “Black Water.”
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:38
Watch 3:57
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Meets Refugee Children at the Syrian Community Network
Dulé Hill meets refugee children with Bassel Almadani at the Syrian Community Network.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:57
Watch 8:14
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Reads for the Andre Theatre Collective Casting Session
Dulé Hill joins the Andre Theatre Collective for their first casting session.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:14
Watch 2:24
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Vershawn Sanders Ward Teaches Afro-Contemporary Dance
Dulé Hill learns Afro-Contemporary dance with Vershawn Sanders Ward.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:24
Watch 2:31
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill Workshops New Cara Mía Theatre Production
Dulé Hill works with Liz Magallanes and David Lozano on a new Cara Mía Theatre production.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:31
Watch 2:06
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Amythyst Kiah Performs “Empire of Love” Live in Raleigh
Amythyst Kiah performs “Empire of Love” live at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:06
Watch 4:05
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Amythyst Kiah Performs “Wild Turkey” in Mother’s Memory
Grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah performs “Wild Turkey,” a tribute to her mother.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:05
Watch 2:27
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Meets Master Luthier Doug Naselroad
Dulé Hill learns how stringed instrument making can help those in recovery for addiction.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:27
Watch 2:47
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop Perform “Hermano Migrante”
Musicians Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop perform “Hermano Migrante.”
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:47
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Appalachia Preview
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing in Appalachia.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Texas
In Texas, Dulé Hill discovers artists fighting for representation of their communities.
Episode: S1 E3 | 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Appalachia
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing in Appalachia.
Episode: S1 E2
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
California
Dulé Hill connects with artists using their craft to rewrite their narrative.
Episode: S1 E1