Appalachia

Extras
Dulé Hill works with Liz Magallanes and David Lozano on a new Cara Mía Theatre production.
Amythyst Kiah performs “Empire of Love” live at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah performs “Wild Turkey,” a tribute to her mother.
Musicians Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop perform “Hermano Migrante.”
Dulé Hill learns how stringed instrument making can help those in recovery for addiction.
Dulé Hill performs with Chinatown’s senior cabaret troupe The Grant Avenue Follies.
Deaf dancer Shaheem Sanchez changes how Dulé Hill thinks about dance.
Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles founder, Carlos Samaniego, shares a love story.
Dulé Hill learns the “Mexica” Handshake from Aztec Dancer Abuela M’api Rainflowa.
Tour America through the lens of creative expression and the transformative power of art.
Latest Episodes
In Texas, Dulé Hill discovers artists fighting for representation of their communities.
Dulé Hill connects with artists using their craft to rewrite their narrative.