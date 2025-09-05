Have questions about homeownership or renting? NPR wants to know

Whether you rent or own, your home is likely to be one of your biggest expenses, and sometimes one of the biggest headaches. Unless you're fluent in all things housing, it can be tricky to figure out how to get, and then keep, a home — and the torrent of information online can leave you with more questions than answers about how to navigate it all.

Does that sound like you? If so, we want to know what questions you have about renting, homeownership and everything that comes with it.

Is there something basic about home-buying you want to know but have been reluctant to ask? Are you getting conflicting advice about the financial benefits renting versus buying and want to learn more? Do you want to know more about your rights as a tenant? Are you thinking of selling your home and aren't sure how to navigate the process in today's housing market?

Your input will help shape a new NPR video and audio series on housing in the U.S. Just leave your contact information here, and a reporter may follow up to record a short video with you about your question.

Copyright 2025 NPR