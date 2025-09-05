NEPA Philharmonic; Sensory-Friendly Concert; Chason Goldschmitz; September 05 2025

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about the

Sensory-Friendly performance by the Philharmonic Wind Quartet at the Pittston Memorial

Library, on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 10 am and again at 1 pm. There will be arts activities and many resources for families about autism. For reservations call (570)

654-9565 and for more information; www.nepaphil.org/

The library is located at 47 Broad Street in Pittston.